Je hebt me zo gelukkig gemaakt

Brenda Holloway, wel een graadje beter als zangeres dan Diana Ross solo, maar met HITS wilde het niet lukken. Deze bijvoorbeeld, mede door haar en haar zus Patrice geschreven.

Brenda kreeg wel succes op de Northern Floor, nadat ze het al had opgegeven.

I lost at love before,

Got mad and closed the door.

But you said try just once more.

I chose you for the one,

Now I’m having so much fun.

You treated me so kind,

I’m about to lose my mind.

You made me so very happy,

I’m so glad you came into my life.

The others were untrue,

But when it came to lovin’ you,

I’d spend my whole life with you.

‘Cause you came and you took control,

You touched my very soul.

You always showed me that

Loving you was where it’s at.

You made me so very happy,

I’m so glad you came into my life.

I love you so much, it seems

That you’re even in my dreams.

I hear you calling me.

I’m so in love with you,

All I ever want to do is

Thank you, baby.

You made me so very happy,

I’m so glad you came into my life.

You made me so very happy,

I’m so glad you came into my life



You’ve made me so very happy, 1967

Blood, Sweat & Tears hadden binnen twee jaar wel succes met hun jazzrock-bewerking. Je moest intussen weten dat het eigenlijk een Motown-nummer was (ik wist het niet destijds)

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Columbia Records – Billboard, page 5, 14 October 1972, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27101446