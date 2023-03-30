Je had niet zo aardig hoeven zijn

Dit Toccata van Symfonie nr.5 op.42 nr.1 van Charles Marie-Widor wordt veel gespeeld bij het openen van kerkelijke huwelijksvoltrekkingen.



Hier gespeeld door Frederick Hohman in 2008 op het Schantz pijporgel in de basiliek van het Heilig Hart, Newark, New Jersey, VS.

Arnold Rypens vindt dat dit muziekje gebruikt is door de Lovin’ Spoonful bij het intro van dit nummer (het motief ligt in feite ten grondslag aan het hele nummer). Ik vind het wel heel ver gezocht.

You didn’t have to be so nice

I would have liked you anyway

If you had just looked once or twice

And gone upon your quiet way

Today I said the time was right for me to follow you

I knew I’d find you in a day or two

And it’s true

You came upon a quiet day

You simply seemed to take your place

I knew that it would be that way

The minute that I saw your face

And when we’ve had a few more days (When we’ve had a few more days)

I wonder if I’ll get to say (Wonder if I’ll get to say)

You didn’t have to be so nice (Be so nice)

I would have liked you anyway (Would have liked)

Today I said the time was right for me to follow you

(Today, said that the time was right to follow you)

I knew I’d find you in a day or two

(I knew that I would find you in a day or two)

And it’s true

You didn’t have to be so nice (Didn’t have to be so nice)

I would have liked you anyway (Would have liked you anyway)

If you had just looked once or twice (Once or twice)

And gone upon your quiet way (Quiet way)



You didn’t have to be so nice, 1965