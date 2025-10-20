Doug Sahm is door zijn vriendin de tent uitgeschopt en slaapt nu noodgedwongen in de open lucht. Niet best, maar álles is beter dan hetgeen Doug voorheen dagelijks door moest maken: Wind a-whippin’ down the neck of my shirt/Like I ain’t got nothin’ on/But I’d rather fight the wind and rain/Than what I was fightin’ at home. Uiteraard is dit Doug’s kant van het verhaal, heel goed mogelijk dat zijn vrouw/vriendin een prima reden had onze held de deur te wijzen.

De Texas Tornados waren een authentieke supergroep, met Doug Sahm, Augie Meyers, Flaco Jiménez en Freddie Fender. Van de originele line-up is alleen Augie Meyers nog in leven. Doug Sahm overleed al in 1998, Freddie Fender stierf in 2006 en Flaco Jiménez overleed in juli 2025 op 86-jarige leeftijd.



Well, the rain a-drippin’ off the brim of my hat

It sure looks cold today

Here I am a walkin’ down Route 66

[Verse 2]

Sleepin’ under a table in a roadside park

A man could wake up dead

But it sure seems warmer than it did

Sleepin’ in your water bed [Chorus]

Is anybody goin’ to San Antone

Or Phoenix Arizona?

Anyplace is alright as long as I

Forget I never known her

(Flaquito) [Accordion Solo] [Verse 3]

Wind a-whippin’ down the neck of my shirt

Like I ain’t got nothin’ on

But I’d rather fight the wind and rain

Than what I was fightin’ at home



Is anybody goin’ to San Antone

Or Phoenix Arizona?

Anyplace is alright as long as I

Forget I never known her

(Augie) [Chorus]Is anybody goin' to San AntoneOr Phoenix Arizona?Anyplace is alright as long as IForget I never known her(Augie) [Organ Solo] [Verse 4]

Well, yonder goes a truck with the U.S. Mail

For people writin’ letters back home

Well, tomorrow she’ll probably want me back

But I’ll be just as gone [Chorus]

Is anybody goin’ to San Antone

Or Phoenix Arizona?

Anyplace is alright as long as I

Forget I never known her [Guitar Solo] [Chorus]

Is anybody goin’ to San Antone

Or Phoenix Arizona?

Anyplace is alright as long as I

Forget I never known her

[Outro]

Anyplace is alright as long as I

Forget I never known her

