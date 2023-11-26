Industriële klassieker du jour: Terminus

Na het uiteenvallen van Throbbing Gristle richtte Genesis P-Orridge zich op een nieuw project, Psychic TV. Fans van Throbbing Gristle die dachten dat Psychic TV gewoon verder zou gaan waar Throbbing Gristle gebleven was, kwamen bedrogen uit. Op het debuutalbum Force the Hand of Chance was de industriële noise grotendeels vervangen door conventionele pop/rocksongs, met een begin, een midden en een einde, iets dat drie jaar eerder bij de leden van TG nog braakneigingen zou hebben opgewekt. Het album bevat zelfs een ode aan P-Orridge’s pasgeboren kind, inclusief melodieuze vioolklanken en acoustische gitaren.
Terminus komt nog het dichtst in de buurt van het oude geluid van TG, maar ook hier duiken de acoustische gitaren op. Zelfs de elektrische gitaren worden gebruikt om een song te creëren, in plaats van een wall of noise (al is dat laatste natuurlijk niet helemaal afwezig).
Ook tekstueel is er iets veranderd. Daar waar TG niet uitgepraat raakte over de gruwelen die mensen elkaar aandoen, krijgt P-Orridges mystieke, spirituele kant op Force The Hand Of Chance voor het eerst alle ruimte, culminerend in het wonderschone slotcouplet van Terminus:
This is the place where all roads meet, the place
Where all is secret. The Place where time stands
Still in the comfort of night and love becomes will
In the presence of light. I never want to leave. I
Never want to leave. I never want to leave.
Quiet and hooded, his eyes stared out, small hands
Make patterns on the window. Body shifting on wood,
Dog outside the door, flickering memories as trains
Maneuver in the old men’s eyes. Forever part of a sleep-
Ing world, waiting for him to come. Lost dreams of
Childhood forgotten like hope. These lives are grey
Stones made for cemeteries, this time the victim is
Desired, like misery. He stepped down from the train,
Dust on road and clothes, across the way a boy was
Grinning, hard-on obvious in torn grey trousers
Inherited from an earlier victim of the white horse.
Filing past the flowers and signs full of dreams,
Light of night filtering where roof tiles slipped,
Into that darkness. Each ritual makes demand, a hope-
Less coil of expensive death affirming our exeistence.
The direction never changes, never falters. Along
Those derelict lines lines to journey’s end. Small hands
Smear juice on flesh squeezing tight crinkling of
Skin against worn eyes. There is no need of light.
Somewhere, in the secret cathedral, small movements,
The whole area covered in sheets of snow, pitted by
Huts. He had no expectations, there was no reason,
Breathing short as the text on the wall. Whenever the
Dog moved, the night trembled, shimmering like water
Moved by leaves in a forest. Marks of cold spray in
The dust, as in the future faded by choice. Our appetite
For miracles is not enough. Here, only animals
Remain, immaculate, seduced by pain. Ending fear into
Specters of welcome. Floor stained with patients. The
Moment of least action. He moved like a rat in rubble
Toward the sheets of snow, awake and empty, like an
Old house, the place where all dreams meet. “He was
Grinning before he jumped”.
Las night the boy came. Open arms. Black hair.
Strong. Empty pale face. A volunteer. Unsure of why
He came. Seduced by pain. A faded painting. Waiting
For release, he blinked, looked up at the ceiling,
Let out a tiny gasp praying for oblivion.
No engines anymore. The machine engine’s stopped. No
Ghosts of death playing in the grass. Just simple, as
You would expect. No physical core. No smiles of love
From pitted carriages. Just an empty town. Derelict.
No way to identify. Sound playing across skin like
Fingers. Just as ampty as flesh. What do you want?
Nothing in particular. No reason at all. Just a noise
Of dreams at the door. Just as before. Did you see
That?
This is the place where all roads meet, the place
Where all is secret. The Place where time stands
Still in the comfort of night and love becomes will
In the presence of light. I never want to leave. I
Never want to leave. I never want to leave.
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By I, Bufu, CC BY-SA 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2382943