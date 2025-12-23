Indieklassieker du jour: Cold Wind

Het nogal deprimerende Cold Wind contrasteert sterk met de meeste andere songs over San Francisco, waarin meestal de nadruk wordt gelegd op de warme uitstraling van de Golden City. If you’re going to San Francisco/Lay some flowers on the gravestone refereert aan het anno 2025 ietwat ridicuul klinkende hippie-epos “San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Some Flowers in Your Hair)” van Scott McKenzie. Cold Wind dateert uit 2004, toen we niet niet alleen older, maar ook een stuk sadder waren.

In the middle of the summer

I’m not sleeping

Cold wind blowing

In the middle of the night they

Try to find me but I’m still driving

If you’re going to San Francisco

Lay some flowers on the grave stone

There’s music on the station but I’m just listening to cold wind whistling

And if they ever find me tell the papers cold wind, cold wind

Cold, cold wind blowing

Cold wind blowing

Hey Hey Hey

Something ain’t right

Something ain’t right

And if they ever find me tell the papers cold wind, cold wind

Cold, cold wind blowing, cold wind blowing, cold wind blowing,

Cold wind blowing, cold wind blowing

Uitgelichte afbeelding: CC BY 1.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=13605