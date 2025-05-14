In de bergen van Zwitserland

De afgrijselijke kitsch van het Eurovisie Songfestival – made in Switzerland, lazer toch op – gaf mij zin Roger Miller op te zetten.
One time, a long time ago
On a mountain in Switzerland
Yo-lo-lo-lo-lo
There lived a fair young maiden
Lovely but lonely, oh-oh-oh-oh
Day after day
She’d pine her heart away
Yo-lo-lo-lo-lo, lady, yay
But no love came her way
One day her papa said
“Some day we’ll go
Down to the village in the valley
Then, you’ll meet a nice young man
He’ll ask for your hand
Then you’ll be happy”
But every day she grew unhappier
On a mountain in Switzerland
Yo-lo-lo-lo-lo
Every day, a little bit lonelier
Which way to turn, which way to go
Day after day
She’d pine her heart away
Yo-lo-lo-lo-lo, lady, yay
But no love came her way
Some say the maiden’s dream
Never came true
She never got to go to the valley
If she did or not
I really don’t know, oh-oh-oh-oh
Did she die unhappy?
I’d rather think she found her love
Wouldn’t you better think she did find love?
Somewhere, some way
Yo-lo, lady, yay
Yo-lo, lady, yay
Swiss maid, remake zonder hoempapa
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By John Ascauaga’s Nugget (Casino) Reno, Nevada. – eBayfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=36171507