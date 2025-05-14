In de bergen van Zwitserland

De afgrijselijke kitsch van het Eurovisie Songfestival – made in Switzerland, lazer toch op – gaf mij zin Roger Miller op te zetten.

One time, a long time ago

On a mountain in Switzerland

Yo-lo-lo-lo-lo

There lived a fair young maiden

Lovely but lonely, oh-oh-oh-oh

Day after day

She’d pine her heart away

Yo-lo-lo-lo-lo, lady, yay

But no love came her way

One day her papa said

“Some day we’ll go

Down to the village in the valley

Then, you’ll meet a nice young man

He’ll ask for your hand

Then you’ll be happy”

But every day she grew unhappier

On a mountain in Switzerland

Yo-lo-lo-lo-lo

Every day, a little bit lonelier

Which way to turn, which way to go

Day after day

She’d pine her heart away

Yo-lo-lo-lo-lo, lady, yay

But no love came her way

Some say the maiden’s dream

Never came true

She never got to go to the valley

If she did or not

I really don’t know, oh-oh-oh-oh

Did she die unhappy?

I’d rather think she found her love

Wouldn’t you better think she did find love?

Somewhere, some way

Yo-lo, lady, yay

Yo-lo, lady, yay



Swiss maid, remake zonder hoempapa

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By John Ascauaga’s Nugget (Casino) Reno, Nevada. – eBayfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=36171507