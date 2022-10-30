Ik kwam net binnen

Toegegeven, we hadden moeite met het gedenken van Jerry Lee Lewis, hoewel je zijn overlijden toch ook niet onopgemerkt voorbij kunt laten gaan. Uit 1967, van de lp Soul my way, niet het origineel van I just dropped in, maar wel eerder dan de psychedelische versie van de First Edition die er de hit mee kreeg.

I woke up this mornin’ with the sundown shinin’ in

I found my mind in a brown paper bag within

I tripped on a cloud and fell-a eight miles high

I tore my mind on a jagged sky

I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in

I pushed my soul in a deep dark hole and then I followed it in

I watched myself crawlin’ out as I was a-crawlin’ in

I got up so tight I couldn’t unwind

I saw so much I broke my mind

I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in

Someone painted “April Fool” in big black letters on a “Dead End” sign

I had my foot on the gas as I left the road and blew out my mind

Eight miles outta Memphis and I got no spare

Eight miles straight up downtown somewhere

I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in

I said I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Klaus Hiltscher – https://www.flickr.com/photos/khiltscher/5111417763/in/faves-24788065@N02/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15578219