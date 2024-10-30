Het snobisme dat Motown zo commercieel is, is mij vreemd. Ruim baan dus voor de Miracles met een nummer uit 1968.
Oh you may not love me now but I’m stayin’ around
‘Cause you want my company
Just like push can turn to shove, like can turn to love
It’s my philosophy that
If you can want, you can need
And if you can need, you can care
If you can care, you can love, now
So when you want me, I’ll be there
Said whenever you want me, I’ll be there
Oh now this may take some time, if time was money
I would be a millionaire
So whenever you want me, call any time at all
And for sure I’ll be right there, ‘cause
If you can want, you can need
And if you can need baby, you can care
If you can care, you can love
So when you want me, I’ll be there
I’ll be there whenever you want me, oh yeah
I’ll be standin’ by, not far way
Let your heart give me a sign
‘Cause I’m prepared to wait until I abdicate
When you want me all the time, ‘cause
You can want, you can need
If you can need baby, you can care
If you can care baby you can love
So when you want me, I’ll be there
I’ll be there whenever you want me
You can want, you can need
And if you can need baby, you can care
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Distributed by Tamla Records (Motown). Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=103081527