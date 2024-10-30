Het snobisme dat Motown zo commercieel is, is mij vreemd. Ruim baan dus voor de Miracles met een nummer uit 1968.

Oh you may not love me now but I’m stayin’ around

‘Cause you want my company

Just like push can turn to shove, like can turn to love

It’s my philosophy that

If you can want, you can need

And if you can need, you can care

If you can care, you can love, now

So when you want me, I’ll be there

Said whenever you want me, I’ll be there

Oh now this may take some time, if time was money

I would be a millionaire

So whenever you want me, call any time at all

And for sure I’ll be right there, ‘cause

If you can want, you can need

And if you can need baby, you can care

If you can care, you can love

So when you want me, I’ll be there

I’ll be there whenever you want me, oh yeah

I’ll be standin’ by, not far way

Let your heart give me a sign

‘Cause I’m prepared to wait until I abdicate

When you want me all the time, ‘cause

You can want, you can need

If you can need baby, you can care

If you can care baby you can love

So when you want me, I’ll be there

I’ll be there whenever you want me

You can want, you can need

And if you can need baby, you can care

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Distributed by Tamla Records (Motown). Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=103081527