Aangekomen in de Mojave, tegenwoordig waarschijnlijk vooral bekend van Fallout, maar ooit de woonplaats van Don van Vliet, alias Captain Beefheart. De video voor de titelsong van Beefheart’s laatste album werd in augustus 1982 opgenomen in de Mojave. Muziekvideo’s waren destijds niet zo heel gebruikelijk, maar Van Vliet zag het als een goed alternatief voor een tournee. Voor MTV was het destijds allemaal een beetje te weird, maar inmiddels heeft deze video een plaats gekregen in de foto- en filmcollectie van het Museum of Modern Art.
[Verse 1]
It’s so hot, looks like you have three beaks, crow
The moon’s so full, white hat on a pumpkin
You know there’s something
The moon was a stone’s throw
Stop the show, I need to say hello to the crow
Light the fire piano
The moon showed up and it started to show
Tonight there’d be ice cream
Ice cream for crow
Ice cream by night, sun cream by day
[Verse 2]
Ice cream for crow
Ice cream by night, ice cream by day
The sun ain’t stable
Ice cream for crow
Crow Pants, the scarecrow, Crow dance’, ah, ho, ho
Crow dance’ a’ panther, scarecrow, you answer
You can hee and haw, laugh and scratch
Ha ha ha, ha ha ha
[Verse 3]
Boss and toss
Don’t shake my hand, give me your claw
Two tears in a haystack, scarecrow, get back
Tonight there’d be a feather treatment
Beneath the symbol we’ll all assemble
Oh how we’ll fly, oh how we’ll tremble
Cut the cake, we’ll all get well
Turn up the speakers, hop, flop, squawk
It’s a keeper – ice cream for show
Oh! Ice cream for crow
Now, now, now, that’s it
Now you can go!
