Aangekomen in de Mojave, tegenwoordig waarschijnlijk vooral bekend van Fallout, maar ooit de woonplaats van Don van Vliet, alias Captain Beefheart. De video voor de titelsong van Beefheart’s laatste album werd in augustus 1982 opgenomen in de Mojave. Muziekvideo’s waren destijds niet zo heel gebruikelijk, maar Van Vliet zag het als een goed alternatief voor een tournee. Voor MTV was het destijds allemaal een beetje te weird, maar inmiddels heeft deze video een plaats gekregen in de foto- en filmcollectie van het Museum of Modern Art.

[Verse 1]

It’s so hot, looks like you have three beaks, crow

The moon’s so full, white hat on a pumpkin

You know there’s something

The moon was a stone’s throw

Stop the show, I need to say hello to the crow

Light the fire piano

The moon showed up and it started to show

Tonight there’d be ice cream

Ice cream for crow

Ice cream by night, sun cream by day

[Verse 2]

Ice cream for crow

Ice cream by night, ice cream by day

The sun ain’t stable

Ice cream for crow

Crow Pants, the scarecrow, Crow dance’, ah, ho, ho

Crow dance’ a’ panther, scarecrow, you answer

You can hee and haw, laugh and scratch

Ha ha ha, ha ha ha

[Verse 3]

Boss and toss

Don’t shake my hand, give me your claw

Two tears in a haystack, scarecrow, get back

Tonight there’d be a feather treatment

Beneath the symbol we’ll all assemble

Oh how we’ll fly, oh how we’ll tremble

Cut the cake, we’ll all get well

Turn up the speakers, hop, flop, squawk

It’s a keeper – ice cream for show

Oh! Ice cream for crow

Now, now, now, that’s it

Now you can go!

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9209405