Hoe kun je een gebroken hart herstellen?

Een van de fraaie soul-uitvoeringen van een Bee Geesnummer die we tegenkomen, uit de tijd voordat ze met falsetstem de dansvloer moesten veroveren.

I can think of younger days when living for my life

Was everything a man could want to do

I could never see tomorrow, but I was never told about the sorrow

And how can you mend a broken heart?

How can you stop the rain from falling down?

How can you stop the sun from shining?

What makes the world go round?

How can you mend a this broken man?

How can a loser ever win?

Please help me mend my broken heart and let me live again

I can still feel the breeze that rustles through the trees

And misty memories of days gone by

We could never see tomorrow, no one said a word about the sorrow

And how can you mend a broken heart?

How can you stop the rain from falling down?

How can you stop the sun from shining?

What makes the world go round?

How can you mend this broken man?

How can a loser ever win?

Please help me mend my broken heart and let me live again



How can you mend a broken heart?, Al Green, 1972

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Mike Douglas Show – eBayfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=31400912