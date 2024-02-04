Hits bij de nasibal, oeps vergeten: Long tall Sally

De versie van de Beatles heeft wekenlang op 1 gestaan in Nederland tot in de herfst, oei. Vergeten, en dat terwijl ik het in 2020 nog wist, waar moet dat heen.

Gonna tell Aunt Mary ‘bout Uncle John

He claims he has the music

But he has a lot of fun

Oh baby

Yes baby

Wooh baby

Havin’ me some fun tonight, yeah

Well, long tall Sally

She’s really sweet

She got everything that Uncle John need

Oh baby

Yes baby

Wooh baby

Havin’ me some fun tonight, yeah

Well, I saw Uncle John with bald head Sally

He saw Aunt Mary comin’

And he jumped back in the alley

Oh baby

Yes baby

Wooh baby

Havin’ me some fun tonight, yeah

Well, long tall Sally

She’s built for speed

She got everything that Uncle John need

Oh baby

Yes baby

Wooh baby

Havin’ me some fun tonight, yeah

Well, I saw Uncle John with bald head Sally

He saw Aunt Mary comin’

And he jumped back in the alley

Oh baby

Yes baby

Wooh baby

Havin’ me some fun tonight, yeah

We gonna have some fun tonight

Have some fun tonight, wooh

Have some fun tonight

Everything’s all right

Have some fun

Have me some fun tonight

Voor straf eerst de versie van de Kinks, hun eerste single! 1964

Toegegeven, de versie van de Beatles is beter, echt helemaal rock’n’roll

Nu hebben we alle nasiballenhits gehad, niet?

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4532407