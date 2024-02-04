Hits bij de nasibal, oeps vergeten: Long tall Sally

De versie van de Beatles heeft wekenlang op 1 gestaan in Nederland tot in de herfst, oei. Vergeten, en dat terwijl ik het in 2020 nog wist, waar moet dat heen.
Gonna tell Aunt Mary ‘bout Uncle John
He claims he has the music
But he has a lot of fun
Oh baby
Yes baby
Wooh baby
Havin’ me some fun tonight, yeah
Well, long tall Sally
She’s really sweet
She got everything that Uncle John need
Oh baby
Yes baby
Wooh baby
Havin’ me some fun tonight, yeah
Well, I saw Uncle John with bald head Sally
He saw Aunt Mary comin’
And he jumped back in the alley
Oh baby
Yes baby
Wooh baby
Havin’ me some fun tonight, yeah
Well, long tall Sally
She’s built for speed
She got everything that Uncle John need
Oh baby
Yes baby
Wooh baby
Havin’ me some fun tonight, yeah
Well, I saw Uncle John with bald head Sally
He saw Aunt Mary comin’
And he jumped back in the alley
Oh baby
Yes baby
Wooh baby
Havin’ me some fun tonight, yeah
We gonna have some fun tonight
Have some fun tonight, wooh
Have some fun tonight
Everything’s all right
Have some fun
Have me some fun tonight
Voor straf eerst de versie van de Kinks, hun eerste single! 1964
Toegegeven, de versie van de Beatles is beter, echt helemaal rock’n’roll
Nu hebben we alle nasiballenhits gehad, niet?
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4532407