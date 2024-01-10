Hits bij de nasibal 5 en 6: Tell me; Time is on my side

Enkel op het geheugen afgaan zorgt voor vergissingen. Ik heb EP’s (veelgebruikt format in Frankrijk, minder in VK en nog minder in NL) met het 7″-formaat verward. Daardoor dreigt de Stones tekort gedaan te worden. Dat is niet mijn bedoeling. Hier twee apocriefe 7″-s om het goed te maken. De eerste is door Jagger en Richards zelf geschreven.

I want you back again

I want your love again

I know you find it hard to reason with me

But this time it’s different, darling you’ll see

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me

You said we’re through before

You walked out on me before

I tried to tell you, but you didn’t want to know

This time you’re different and determined to go

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me

I wait as the days go by

I long for the nights to go by

I hear the knock on my door that never comes

I hear the telephone that hasn’t rung

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me

You gotta tell me you’re coming back to me



Tell me

Irma Thomas heeft jarenlang nijdig geweigerd Time is on my side te zingen bij concerten, boos omdat die witte Engelsen met haar origineel op de loop gegaan waren. Ik heb dat mogen meemaken in Paradiso.

En toen kwam uit dat het origineel gezongen werd door Dionne Warwick, Dee Dee Warwick en Cissy Houston, The Gospelaires, ter begeleiding van trombonist Kai Winding. Dus sindsdien heeft Thomas het wel weer op haar repertoire.

Maar voor de serie moeten de Stones ook aan bod komen, excuseer Irma. Het coveren van zwarte vrouwelijke artiesten door witte mannelijke Engelsen bij wijze van beatmuziek wettigt een eigen serie…

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Hugo van Gelderen / Anefo – http://proxy.handle.net/10648/aa74367a-d0b4-102d-bcf8-003048976d84, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=67479705