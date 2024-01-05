Hits bij de nasibal 2: If I fell

Deze track van het album (en uit de film) A hard day’s night is in de VS en op het continent op single uitgebracht, in het VK alleen als import te vinden geweest. Merkwaardigheden: liefde is meer dan handen vasthouden (nou moe), en het “than her”, wat zeker in de VS mensen heeft moeten doen fronsen. Dit heeft het ruim een half jaar volgehouden in de Nederlandse hitparade.
If I fell in love with you
Would you promise to be true
And help me understand
Cause I’ve been in love before
And I found that love was more
Than just holding hands
If I give my heart to you
I must be sure
From the very start
That you would love me more than her
If I trust in you oh please
Don’t run and hide
If I love you too oh please
Don’t hurt my pride like her
Cause I couldn’t stand the pain
And I would be sad if our new love was in vain
So I hope you see that I
Would love to love you
And that she will cry
When she learns we are two
Cause I couldn’t stand the pain
And I would be sad if our new love was in vain
So I hope you see that I
Would love to love you
And that she will cry
When she learns we are two
If I fell in love with you
The Beatles
