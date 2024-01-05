Hits bij de nasibal 2: If I fell

Deze track van het album (en uit de film) A hard day’s night is in de VS en op het continent op single uitgebracht, in het VK alleen als import te vinden geweest. Merkwaardigheden: liefde is meer dan handen vasthouden (nou moe), en het “than her”, wat zeker in de VS mensen heeft moeten doen fronsen. Dit heeft het ruim een half jaar volgehouden in de Nederlandse hitparade.

If I fell in love with you

Would you promise to be true

And help me understand

Cause I’ve been in love before

And I found that love was more

Than just holding hands

If I give my heart to you

I must be sure

From the very start

That you would love me more than her

If I trust in you oh please

Don’t run and hide

If I love you too oh please

Don’t hurt my pride like her

Cause I couldn’t stand the pain

And I would be sad if our new love was in vain

So I hope you see that I

Would love to love you

And that she will cry

When she learns we are two

Cause I couldn’t stand the pain

And I would be sad if our new love was in vain

So I hope you see that I

Would love to love you

And that she will cry

When she learns we are two

If I fell in love with you



The Beatles

