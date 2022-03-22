Hippieklassieker du jour: The Pope Smokes Dope

Geproduceerd door John Lennon, die ook de introductie verzorgt. Lennon sloot in 1971 vriendschap met Peel nadat hij hem had zien optreden in Greenwich Village. Om voor de hand liggende redenen werd The Pope Smokes Dope in heel wat landen verboden, ongetwijfeld tot grote vreugde van zowel Peel als Lennon. Begin jaren ’70 had heroïne al een spoor van vernieling getrokken door de hippiescene, al moest het ergste toen nog komen. Peel – die al langer meeliep – waarschuwt op de hem eigen wijze voor De Witte Dood door het gebruik van heroïne te contrasteren met het gebruik van psychedelica: God is high on mescaline, Satan’s high on smack.

Chorus: The pope smokes dope, God gave him the grass The pope smokes dope, he likes to smoke in mass The pope smokes dope, he’s a groovy head The pope smokes dope, the pope smokes dope (oh yeah! 3x) God is high on mescaline, Satan’s high on smack Popes in Rome get stoned on grass, Jesus freaks are back Jesus Christ a super-hippie never shoot up junk Popes in Rome get stoned alone, priests, in church get drunk (Chorus) Now Jack ‘n’ Jill went up the hill, to fetch a pail of water Jill forgot to take her pill, now she’s got a daughter Taking pills is not a joke for a groovy Pope Birth control can be a toke of marijuana smoke (Chorus) The pope is getting higher (re: higher! higher! – 4x) (Chorus) Cha! Cha! Cha!

Uitgelichte afbeelding: CC BY-SA 3.0, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4397026