Hippieklassieker du jour: Suite Judy Blue Eyes

Een suite van vier korte songs, briljant aaneengevoegd en gearrangeerd door Stephen Stills. De song is opgedragen aan folkzangeres Judy Collins, met wie Stills een relatie had. Zowel Stills als Collins waren eind jaren ’60 grote sterren met een aanzienlijk ego, wat met enige regelmaat tot botsingen leidde. Stills zou later opmerken dat “…we een beetje te groot waren voor één huis”. Toen Judy verliefd raakte op acteur Stacy Keach zag Stills de bui hangen. In een poging Collins terug te winnen zocht hij haar thuis op en speelde Suite: Judy Blue Eyes voor haar. Collins: Na afloop huilden we allebei – en toen zei ik: “o, Stephen, het is een prachtig lied. Maar je krijgt me er niet mee terug”.



It’s getting to the point where I’m no fun anymore

I am sorry

Sometimes it hurts so badly I must cry out loud

I am lonely

I am yours, you are mine, you are what you are

You make it hard

Remember what we’ve said and done and felt about each other

Oh, babe have mercy

Don’t let the past remind us of what we are not now

I am not dreaming

I am yours, you are mine, you are what you are

You make it hard

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Tearing yourself away from me now you are free

And I am crying

This does not mean I don’t love you I do that’s forever

Yes and for always

I am yours, you are mine, you are what you are

You make it hard

Something inside is telling me that I’ve got your secret

Are you still listening?

Fear is the lock and laughter the key to your heart

And I love you

I am yours, you are mine, you are what you are

You make it hard

And you make it hard

And you make it hard

And you make it hard

Friday evening

Sunday in the afternoon

What have you got to lose?

Tuesday morning

Please be gone I’m tired of you

What have you got to lose?

Can I tell it like it is? (Help me I’m sufferin’)

Listen to me baby

It’s my heart that’s a sufferin’ it’s a dyin’ (Help me I’m dyin’)

And that’s what I have to lose (To lose)

I’ve got an answer

I’m going to fly away

What have I got to lose?

Will you come see me

Thursdays and Saturdays?

What have you got to lose?

Chestnut-brown canary

Ruby-throated sparrow

Sing a song, don’t be long

Thrill me to the marrow

Voices of the angels

Ring around the moonlight

Asking me said she so free

How can you catch the sparrow?

Lacy-lilting lyric

Losing-love lamenting

Change my life, make it right

Be my lady

Doo doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo

¡Que linda! Me recuerda a Cuba

La reina de la Mar Caribe

Quiero sólo visitarla allí

Y que triste que no puedo.

¡Vaya!

O Va! O Va!

Doo doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Judy Collins in 1965 – By Elektra records – Billboard page 37 1 October 1965, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=48121998