Hippieklassieker du jour: Suite Judy Blue Eyes

Een suite van vier korte songs, briljant aaneengevoegd en gearrangeerd door Stephen Stills. De song is opgedragen aan folkzangeres Judy Collins, met wie Stills een relatie had. Zowel Stills als Collins waren eind jaren ’60 grote sterren met een aanzienlijk ego, wat met enige regelmaat tot botsingen leidde. Stills zou later opmerken dat “…we een beetje te groot waren voor één huis”. Toen Judy verliefd raakte op acteur Stacy Keach zag Stills de bui hangen. In een poging Collins terug te winnen zocht hij haar thuis op en speelde Suite: Judy Blue Eyes voor haar. Collins: Na afloop huilden we allebei – en toen zei ik: “o, Stephen, het is een prachtig lied. Maar je krijgt me er niet mee terug”.
It’s getting to the point where I’m no fun anymore
I am sorry
Sometimes it hurts so badly I must cry out loud
I am lonely
I am yours, you are mine, you are what you are
You make it hard
Remember what we’ve said and done and felt about each other
Oh, babe have mercy
Don’t let the past remind us of what we are not now
I am not dreaming
I am yours, you are mine, you are what you are
You make it hard
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Tearing yourself away from me now you are free
And I am crying
This does not mean I don’t love you I do that’s forever
Yes and for always
I am yours, you are mine, you are what you are
You make it hard
Something inside is telling me that I’ve got your secret
Are you still listening?
Fear is the lock and laughter the key to your heart
And I love you
I am yours, you are mine, you are what you are
You make it hard
And you make it hard
And you make it hard
And you make it hard
Friday evening
Sunday in the afternoon
What have you got to lose?
Tuesday morning
Please be gone I’m tired of you
What have you got to lose?
Can I tell it like it is? (Help me I’m sufferin’)
Listen to me baby
It’s my heart that’s a sufferin’ it’s a dyin’ (Help me I’m dyin’)
And that’s what I have to lose (To lose)
I’ve got an answer
I’m going to fly away
What have I got to lose?
Will you come see me
Thursdays and Saturdays?
What have you got to lose?
Chestnut-brown canary
Ruby-throated sparrow
Sing a song, don’t be long
Thrill me to the marrow
Voices of the angels
Ring around the moonlight
Asking me said she so free
How can you catch the sparrow?
Lacy-lilting lyric
Losing-love lamenting
Change my life, make it right
Be my lady
Doo doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo doo doo
Doo doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo
Doo doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo doo doo
Doo doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo
¡Que linda! Me recuerda a Cuba
La reina de la Mar Caribe
Quiero sólo visitarla allí
Y que triste que no puedo.
¡Vaya!
O Va! O Va!
Doo doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo doo doo
Doo doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo
Doo doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo doo doo
Doo doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Judy Collins in 1965 – By Elektra records – Billboard page 37 1 October 1965, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=48121998