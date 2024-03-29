Hij gaat er vandoor met je hart

Op de een of andere manier associeer ik de zussen vooral met deze tijd van het jaar. Daar gaan ze…
He’s just a runaway
Runaway
He’ll run and break your heart
He’s just a runaway
Runaway
He’ll run and break your heart
She was standing there all alone
Had no money left
Love hangs on the phone
No one’s home
It was Saturday
Getting hot
Conscious walked away
Can his heart be caught? Love is not bought
Still she wants
He’s just a runaway
Runaway
Yes
He has honest eyes and a lovely face
It happens ev’ry time. Innocence lies
But the weekend pass on reality
Served to bring him back
Love was just an act for so long – now he’s gone
He’s just a runaway
Runaway
He’s just a runaway
Runaway
Yes
He has honest eyes and a lovely face
He’s just a runaway
Runaway
He’s just a runaway
Runaway
He’s just a tunaway, Sister Sledge, 1981
De 12″- tribute to Bob Marley (opmerkelijk: de 7″versie is gelijk aan de “gewone”)
