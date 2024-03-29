Hij gaat er vandoor met je hart

Op de een of andere manier associeer ik de zussen vooral met deze tijd van het jaar. Daar gaan ze…

He’s just a runaway

Runaway

He’ll run and break your heart

He’s just a runaway

Runaway

He’ll run and break your heart

She was standing there all alone

Had no money left

Love hangs on the phone

No one’s home

It was Saturday

Getting hot

Conscious walked away

Can his heart be caught? Love is not bought

Still she wants

He’s just a runaway

Runaway

Yes

He has honest eyes and a lovely face

It happens ev’ry time. Innocence lies

But the weekend pass on reality

Served to bring him back

Love was just an act for so long – now he’s gone

He’s just a runaway

Runaway

He’s just a runaway

Runaway

Yes

He has honest eyes and a lovely face

He’s just a runaway

Runaway

He’s just a runaway

Runaway



He’s just a tunaway, Sister Sledge, 1981

De 12″- tribute to Bob Marley (opmerkelijk: de 7″versie is gelijk aan de “gewone”)

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Cotillion/Atlantic Records – https://www.amazon.com/All-American-Girls-Sister-Sledge/dp/B000T9DFBI, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=53500355