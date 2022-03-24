Het is zwaar sterven in de lente. Alternatieve 1781-1800

1781. Neil Young – Cortez the killer
Die hebben we al gehad
1782. Dead Can Dance –How fortunate the man with none
1783. Serge Gainsbourg – Harley David, son of abitch
1784. Leonard Cohen – The partisan
1785. Jacques Brel – Le moribond
1786. Roots Manuva – Witness (1Hope)
1787. LM.ORG – Speechless
Hierbij is geen filmpje te vinden, dus doen we
1788. DJ Shadow – Midnight in a perfect world
1789. Steel Pulse – Ku Klux Klan
1790. (Rabindranath Tagore) – Amar sonar Bangla
1791. Twice a Man – Decay
1792. Little Milton – Twice a man
1793. Slim Harpo – I’m a kingbee
1794. Miranda Sex Garden – Gush forth my tears
1795. Bel Canto – Die Geschichte einer Mutter
1796. Billy Boy Arnold – I wish you would
1797. Captain Beefheart & his Magc band – Electricity
1798. John Lee Hooker & Booker T & the MG’s – I cover the waterfront
1799. Daft Punk – Da Funk
1800. Link Wray – Rumble
