Het is zwaar sterven in de lente. Alternatieve 1781-1800

1781. Neil Young – Cortez the killer

Die hebben we al gehad

1782. Dead Can Dance –How fortunate the man with none



1783. Serge Gainsbourg – Harley David, son of abitch

1784. Leonard Cohen – The partisan



1785. Jacques Brel – Le moribond

1786. Roots Manuva – Witness (1Hope)

1787. LM.ORG – Speechless

Hierbij is geen filmpje te vinden, dus doen we



1788. DJ Shadow – Midnight in a perfect world



1789. Steel Pulse – Ku Klux Klan

1790. (Rabindranath Tagore) – Amar sonar Bangla



1791. Twice a Man – Decay

1792. Little Milton – Twice a man



1793. Slim Harpo – I’m a kingbee

1794. Miranda Sex Garden – Gush forth my tears



1795. Bel Canto – Die Geschichte einer Mutter

1796. Billy Boy Arnold – I wish you would



1797. Captain Beefheart & his Magc band – Electricity

1798. John Lee Hooker & Booker T & the MG’s – I cover the waterfront



1799. Daft Punk – Da Funk

1800. Link Wray – Rumble

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Trey Guinn London, England – https://www.flickr.com/photos/treyguinn/292022671/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4341453