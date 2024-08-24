Het imperialisme van de anti-imperialisten

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Dan hoef je nog niet eens naar het Russische Rijk te kijken. Een Iraanse aan het woord in het Engels, voor al die studenten.

Van een Heusch ongetwijfeld anti-imperialistisch althans belijdend anti-eurocentrisch type op het hatelijke medium twitter las ik dat de drie jonge vrouwen van het onderste beeld tot “de elite” behoorden en niet representatief waren voor “de Afghaanse vrouw”. Met andere woorden: wat de taliban voorschrijven, dat is pas authentiek.
Waarmee bovenstaande twiet bevestigd wordt.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: demonstratie tegen de taliban. Uiteraard in Pakistan, niet in Amsterdam of Cambridge Massachusetts. By RAWA – http://www.rawa.org, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5896797

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)