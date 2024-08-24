Het imperialisme van de anti-imperialisten

Dan hoef je nog niet eens naar het Russische Rijk te kijken. Een Iraanse aan het woord in het Engels, voor al die studenten.

“Anti-imperialist” imperialism, saviorism, and western supremacy explained. As I’ve always this, this is fundamentally a rudiment of the racism of low expectations. pic.twitter.com/Z0dRZw0CGv

Van een Heusch ongetwijfeld anti-imperialistisch althans belijdend anti-eurocentrisch type op het hatelijke medium twitter las ik dat de drie jonge vrouwen van het onderste beeld tot “de elite” behoorden en niet representatief waren voor “de Afghaanse vrouw”. Met andere woorden: wat de taliban voorschrijven, dat is pas authentiek.

Waarmee bovenstaande twiet bevestigd wordt.

Today, the Taliban passed a law that bans women from showing their faces and having their voices heard in public. Their burqas must now entirely cover their faces and they are not permitted to speak in public or to look at any males that are not relatives. Perhaps it’s been an… pic.twitter.com/HYgS0So1ct

