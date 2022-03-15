Het duurt niet eeuwig. Alternatieve 1601-1620

Verscheidene gitaar-instrumentals in dit blokje, waaronder Krapuuls eigen Laurent Bruning! Hij komt uit op een even nummer, dus regels zijn regels…

U vindt het wel en anders komt het nog wel eens in ander verband langs.



1601. John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman – My one and only love

1602. UGK & Outkast – International Players Anthem (I choose you)



1603. Miles Davis & John Coltrane – All of you

1604. Nas – Surviving the times



1605. Grupo Abharca – Shallcari

1606. Patti Smith – Because the night



1607. Sonny Rollins – Brown skin girl

1608. P.J. Harvey – Down by the water



1609. Santana ft. Juanes – La Flaca

1610. Santana ft. Romeo Santos – Margarita



1611. John Hiatt – Your Dad did

1612. Billy Bragg – Accident waiting to happen



1613. Joseph Sullinger – Un día de Noviembre (Leo Brouwer)

1614. Laura Nyro – Stoney End



1615. Roy Buchanan – When a guitar plays the blues

1616. Laurent Bruning – Thought it would last forever



1617. Slint – Breadcrumb trail

1618. Elevator Sky – Teenage riot (Piano arrangement)



1619. Marty Robbins – Singing the blues

1620. Buck Owens – Buckaroo