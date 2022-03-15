Het duurt niet eeuwig. Alternatieve 1601-1620

Verscheidene gitaar-instrumentals in dit blokje, waaronder Krapuuls eigen Laurent Bruning! Hij komt uit op een even nummer, dus regels zijn regels…
U vindt het wel en anders komt het nog wel eens in ander verband langs.
1601. John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman – My one and only love
1602. UGK & Outkast – International Players Anthem (I choose you)
1603. Miles Davis & John Coltrane – All of you
1604. Nas – Surviving the times
1605. Grupo Abharca – Shallcari
1606. Patti Smith – Because the night
1607. Sonny Rollins – Brown skin girl
1608. P.J. Harvey – Down by the water
1609. Santana ft. Juanes – La Flaca
1610. Santana ft. Romeo Santos – Margarita
1611. John Hiatt – Your Dad did
1612. Billy Bragg – Accident waiting to happen
1613. Joseph Sullinger – Un día de Noviembre (Leo Brouwer)
1614. Laura Nyro – Stoney End
1615. Roy Buchanan – When a guitar plays the blues
1616. Laurent Bruning – Thought it would last forever
1617. Slint – Breadcrumb trail
1618. Elevator Sky – Teenage riot (Piano arrangement)
1619. Marty Robbins – Singing the blues
1620. Buck Owens – Buckaroo