Het debuut van Bob Dylan

Voor de opname van dit nummer van Harry Belafonte was een mondharmonicaspeler nodig. De vaste instrumentalist was niet beschikbaar en iemand wist “die nieuweling in de folkscene speelt mondharmonica”. “Dan nemen we die maar,” zei Harry.

Dat was dus Bob Dylan. En hij klinkt daverend!

Well, I wake up in the mornin’

And the ding dong rings

You go a marchin’ to the table

You see the same old thing

Baby, all I want to tell ya

A knife, a fork and a pan

And if you say a thing about it

You’re in trouble with the man

Let the midnight special

Shine a light on me

Let the midnight special

Shine it’s everlovin’ light on me

Yes, let the midnight special

Shine a light on me

Let the midnight special

Shine it’s everlovin’ light on me

If you’re ever go to Houston

Then you better walk or ride

You better not stagger

And you better not fight

‘Cause sheriff Benson will arrest you

He’ll carry you on down

And if the jury finds you guilty

You’re penitentiary bound

So, let the midnight special

Shine a light on me

Let the midnight special

Shine its everlovin’ light on me

Yonder comes miss Rosie

How I wonder did you know

Well, I know about apron

And the dress she wore

Umbrella on her shoulder

Piece of paper in her hand

She goes a-walkin’ to the captain

Says, I’m losing my man

So, let the midnight special

Shine its light on me

Let the midnight special

Shine its everlovin’ light on me

Let the midnight special

Shine its light on me

Let that midnight special

Shine its everlovin’ light on me

Let the midnight special

Shine its light on me



Midnight special, 1962

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Unknown – BobDylan-1964StLawrenceYearbook-3, from the 1964 yearbook of St. Lawrence University, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=924301