Hang niet op, ik geef je je liefde terug. Alternatieve 961-980

Arnold J. van der Kluft

961. Graham Anthony – Tres piezas lationoamericanas (Leo Brouwer)
Hier is geen filmpje bij dus een even nummer

962. De Dijk – Nieuwe laarzen (van een oude leest)


963. XTC – Complicated game
964. 10CC – Don’t hang up


965. Sonny Rollins – Freedom Suite
966. Sonny Rollins – Autumn Nocturne


967. dEUS – Let’s see who goes down first
968. dEUS – Magdalena


969. Spiritualized – Come together
970. Spirit – When I touch you


971. Matching Mole – God song
972. Samsara Blues Experiment – Glorious daze


973. Captain Beefheart & His Mgic Band – The floppy boot stomp
974. Cowboy Junkies – 3d Crusade:


975. Paul Weller – Wild wood
976. Mylène Farmer – Je te rends ton amour


977. The Cube – Charlotte Sometimes
978. Three Mile Pilot – The house is loss


979. Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s dead
980. Cabaret Voltaire – Sensoria

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Boydu90 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=92854049

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.