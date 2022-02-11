Hang niet op, ik geef je je liefde terug. Alternatieve 961-980

961. Graham Anthony – Tres piezas lationoamericanas (Leo Brouwer)

Hier is geen filmpje bij dus een even nummer



962. De Dijk – Nieuwe laarzen (van een oude leest)



963. XTC – Complicated game

964. 10CC – Don’t hang up



965. Sonny Rollins – Freedom Suite

966. Sonny Rollins – Autumn Nocturne



967. dEUS – Let’s see who goes down first

968. dEUS – Magdalena



969. Spiritualized – Come together

970. Spirit – When I touch you



971. Matching Mole – God song

972. Samsara Blues Experiment – Glorious daze



973. Captain Beefheart & His Mgic Band – The floppy boot stomp

974. Cowboy Junkies – 3d Crusade:



975. Paul Weller – Wild wood

976. Mylène Farmer – Je te rends ton amour



977. The Cube – Charlotte Sometimes

978. Three Mile Pilot – The house is loss



979. Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s dead

980. Cabaret Voltaire – Sensoria

