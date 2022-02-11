Hang niet op, ik geef je je liefde terug. Alternatieve 961-980

961. Graham Anthony – Tres piezas lationoamericanas (Leo Brouwer)
Hier is geen filmpje bij dus een even nummer
962. De Dijk – Nieuwe laarzen (van een oude leest)
963. XTC – Complicated game
964. 10CC – Don’t hang up
965. Sonny Rollins – Freedom Suite
966. Sonny Rollins – Autumn Nocturne
967. dEUS – Let’s see who goes down first
968. dEUS – Magdalena
969. Spiritualized – Come together
970. Spirit – When I touch you
971. Matching Mole – God song
972. Samsara Blues Experiment – Glorious daze
973. Captain Beefheart & His Mgic Band – The floppy boot stomp
974. Cowboy Junkies – 3d Crusade:
975. Paul Weller – Wild wood
976. Mylène Farmer – Je te rends ton amour
977. The Cube – Charlotte Sometimes
978. Three Mile Pilot – The house is loss
979. Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s dead
980. Cabaret Voltaire – Sensoria
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Boydu90 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=92854049