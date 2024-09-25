Gothische klassieker du jour: Oh, Death

Oh, Death werd ‘ergens’ in de jaren ’20 van de vorige eeuw geschreven door de rondtrekkende folkzanger en baptistische prediker Lloyd Chandler, al is het mogelijk dat hij een deel van de tekst en/of de melodie ontleende aan oude folksongs. De song is vooral bekend geworden door de versie van Ralph Stanley op de soundtrack van Oh Brother, Where Art Thou? Het leverde Stanley een Grammy Award op.
O, Death
O, Death
Won’t you spare me over til another year
Well what is this that I can’t see
With ice cold hands takin’ hold of me
Well I am death, none can excel
I’ll open the door to heaven or hell
Whoa, death someone would pray
Could you wait to call me another day
The children prayed, the preacher preached
Time and mercy is out of your reach
I’ll fix your feet til you cant walk
I’ll lock your jaw til you cant talk
I’ll close your eyes so you can’t see
This very hour, come and go with me
I’m death I come to take the soul
Leave the body and leave it cold
To draw up the flesh off of the frame
Dirt and worm both have a claim
O, Death
O, Death
Won’t you spare me over til another year
My mother came to my bed
Placed a cold towel upon my head
My head is warm my feet are cold
Death is a-movin upon my soul
Oh, death how you’re treatin’ me
You’ve close my eyes so I can’t see
Well you’re hurtin’ my body
You make me cold
You run my life right outta my soul
Oh death please consider my age
Please don’t take me at this stage
My wealth is all at your command
If you will move your icy hand
Oh the young, the rich or poor
Hunger like me you know
No wealth, no ruin, no silver no gold
Nothing satisfies me but your soul
O, death
O, death
Wont you spare me over til another year
Wont you spare me over til another year
Wont you spare me over til another year
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Noël Le Mire/ After Jean-Baptiste Oudry – From en:wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Image:Mort.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=123961342