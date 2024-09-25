Gothische klassieker du jour: Oh, Death

Oh, Death werd ‘ergens’ in de jaren ’20 van de vorige eeuw geschreven door de rondtrekkende folkzanger en baptistische prediker Lloyd Chandler, al is het mogelijk dat hij een deel van de tekst en/of de melodie ontleende aan oude folksongs. De song is vooral bekend geworden door de versie van Ralph Stanley op de soundtrack van Oh Brother, Where Art Thou? Het leverde Stanley een Grammy Award op.

O, Death

O, Death

Won’t you spare me over til another year

Well what is this that I can’t see

With ice cold hands takin’ hold of me

Well I am death, none can excel

I’ll open the door to heaven or hell

Whoa, death someone would pray

Could you wait to call me another day

The children prayed, the preacher preached

Time and mercy is out of your reach

I’ll fix your feet til you cant walk

I’ll lock your jaw til you cant talk

I’ll close your eyes so you can’t see

This very hour, come and go with me

I’m death I come to take the soul

Leave the body and leave it cold

To draw up the flesh off of the frame

Dirt and worm both have a claim

O, Death

O, Death

Won’t you spare me over til another year

My mother came to my bed

Placed a cold towel upon my head

My head is warm my feet are cold

Death is a-movin upon my soul

Oh, death how you’re treatin’ me

You’ve close my eyes so I can’t see

Well you’re hurtin’ my body

You make me cold

You run my life right outta my soul

Oh death please consider my age

Please don’t take me at this stage

My wealth is all at your command

If you will move your icy hand

Oh the young, the rich or poor

Hunger like me you know

No wealth, no ruin, no silver no gold

Nothing satisfies me but your soul

O, death

O, death

Wont you spare me over til another year

Wont you spare me over til another year

Wont you spare me over til another year

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Noël Le Mire/ After Jean-Baptiste Oudry – From en:wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Image:Mort.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=123961342