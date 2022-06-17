Gospelklassieker du jour: Trouble Of The World

Prachtige gospel van Mahalia Jackson. De cover door Sinead O’Connor is heel integer gedaan, maar duidelijk minder dan het origineel. Verder natuurlijk alle respect voor Sinead. IJzersterke video, btw. De funkversie door de mij tot vandaag volledig onbekende Brother Samuel Cheatam mag er best zijn. Iets minder gedragen dan Jackson’s versie, maar goed gezongen en ijzersterk gearrangeerd. Zó bewerk je klassiekers.

Das religiöse Elend ist in einem der Ausdruck des wirklichen Elendes und in einem die Protestation gegen das wirkliche Elend – Karl Marx.

Soon it will be done

Trouble of the world

Trouble of the world

Trouble of the world

Soon it will be done

Trouble of the world

Going home to live with God

No more weepin’ and wailin’

No more weepin’ and wailin’

No more weepin’ and wailin’

Going home to live with my Lord

Soon it will be done

Trouble of the world

Trouble of the world

Trouble, Lord, of this world

Soon it will be done

Trouble of the world

Going home to live with my Lord

I want to see my mother

I want to see my mother

I want to see my mother

Going home to live with God

Soon it will be done

Trouble of the world

Trouble of the world

Trouble of this world

How soon it will be done

With the trouble of the world

I’m going home to live with God

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv / Fotograf: Comet Photo AG (Zürich) / Com_L10-0125-0004 / CC BY-SA 4.0, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=111139672