Een fraaie murder ballad, dit keer eens vanuit het perspectief van een vrouw. Wanda trouwt met Earl, die een gewelddadige creep blijkt te zijn. Wanda’s hartsvriendin Mary-Ann schiet haar te hulp, waarop de dames de ondergang van Earl beramen door hem vergiftigde bonen te voeren. Earl’s lichaam wordt vakkundig verborgen en de beide vriendinnen beginnen een succesvol wegrestaurant. En Earl? “…turns out he was a missing person/Who nobody missed at all”.
Mary-Ann and Wanda were the best of friends
All through their high school days
Both members of the 4H Club
Both active in the FFA
After graduation Mary-Ann went out lookin’ for a bright new world
Wanda looked all around this town and all she found was Earl
Well it wasn’t two weeks after she got married
That Wanda started gettin’ abused
She put on dark glasses and long sleeved blouses
And make-up to cover a bruise
Well she finally got the nerve to file for divorce
She let the law take it from there
But Earl walked right through that restraining order
And put her in intensive care
Right away Mary-Ann flew in from Atlanta
On a red eye midnight flight
She held Wanda’s hand as they worked out a plan
And it didn’t take ‘em long to decide
That Earl had to die!
(nanana…)
Goodbye Earl
Those black-eyed peas (nanana…)
They tasted all right to me, Earl
You feelin’ weak (nanana…)
Why don’t you lay down and sleep, Earl
Ain’t it dark (nanana…)
Wrapped up in that tarp, Earl?
The cops came by to bring Earl in
They searched the house high and low
Then they tipped their hats and said,
“Thank you ladies if you hear from him let us know”
Well the weeks went by and
spring turned to summer
And summer faded into fall
And it turns out he was a missing person who nobody missed at all
So the girls bought some land and a roadside stand
Out on Highway 109
They sell Tennessee ham and strawberry jam
And they don’t lose any sleep at night
‘Cause Earl had to die
(nanana…)
Goodbye Earl
We need a break………..
Let’s go out to the lake, Earl
We’ll pack a lunch (nanana…)
And stuff you in the trunk, Earl
Well is that all right? (nanana…)
Good!
Let’s go for a ride, Earl
Hey! (nanana…)
Oh, hey hey hey! (nanana…)
Aww, hey hey hey! (nanana…)
Well,hey hey hey (nanana…)
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Ron Baker (https://www.flickr.com/photos/kingsnake) – Dixie Chicks, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1799973