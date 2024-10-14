Een fraaie murder ballad, dit keer eens vanuit het perspectief van een vrouw. Wanda trouwt met Earl, die een gewelddadige creep blijkt te zijn. Wanda’s hartsvriendin Mary-Ann schiet haar te hulp, waarop de dames de ondergang van Earl beramen door hem vergiftigde bonen te voeren. Earl’s lichaam wordt vakkundig verborgen en de beide vriendinnen beginnen een succesvol wegrestaurant. En Earl? “…turns out he was a missing person/Who nobody missed at all”.

Mary-Ann and Wanda were the best of friends

All through their high school days

Both members of the 4H Club

Both active in the FFA

After graduation Mary-Ann went out lookin’ for a bright new world

Wanda looked all around this town and all she found was Earl

Well it wasn’t two weeks after she got married

That Wanda started gettin’ abused

She put on dark glasses and long sleeved blouses

And make-up to cover a bruise

Well she finally got the nerve to file for divorce

She let the law take it from there

But Earl walked right through that restraining order

And put her in intensive care

Right away Mary-Ann flew in from Atlanta

On a red eye midnight flight

She held Wanda’s hand as they worked out a plan

And it didn’t take ‘em long to decide

That Earl had to die!

(nanana…)

Goodbye Earl

Those black-eyed peas (nanana…)

They tasted all right to me, Earl

You feelin’ weak (nanana…)

Why don’t you lay down and sleep, Earl

Ain’t it dark (nanana…)

Wrapped up in that tarp, Earl?

The cops came by to bring Earl in

They searched the house high and low

Then they tipped their hats and said,

“Thank you ladies if you hear from him let us know”

Well the weeks went by and

spring turned to summer

And summer faded into fall

And it turns out he was a missing person who nobody missed at all

So the girls bought some land and a roadside stand

Out on Highway 109

They sell Tennessee ham and strawberry jam

And they don’t lose any sleep at night

‘Cause Earl had to die

(nanana…)

Goodbye Earl

We need a break………..

Let’s go out to the lake, Earl

We’ll pack a lunch (nanana…)

And stuff you in the trunk, Earl

Well is that all right? (nanana…)

Good!

Let’s go for a ride, Earl

Hey! (nanana…)

Oh, hey hey hey! (nanana…)

Aww, hey hey hey! (nanana…)

Well,hey hey hey (nanana…)

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Ron Baker (https://www.flickr.com/photos/kingsnake) – Dixie Chicks, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1799973