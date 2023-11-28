Randy Newman 80

Randy Newman heeft vandaag de gezegende leeftijd van 80 bereikt. Uiteraard laten we de verjaardag van één van de grootste na-oorlogse songschrijvers niet onopgemerkt voorbijgaan. Het is moeilijk kiezen uit het oeuvre van Newman, maar deze cynische beschouwing over religie, God en de (volgens God volslagen idiote, maar juist daarom heel vermakelijke) mensheid behoort tot het beste wat de Amerikaanse troubadour aan het vinyl heeft toevertrouwd.

Cain slew Abel, Seth knew not why

For if the children of Israel were to multiply

Why must any of the children die?

So he asked the Lord

And the Lord said:Man means nothing, he means less to me

Than the lowliest cactus flower

Or the humblest Yucca tree

He chases round this desert

‘Cause he thinks that’s where I’ll be

That’s why I love mankind

I recoil in horror from the foulness of thee

From the squalor and the filth and the misery

How we laugh up here in heaven at the prayers you offer me

That’s why I love mankind

The Christians and the Jews were having a jamboree

The Buddhists and the Hindus joined on satellite TV

They picked their four greatest priests

And they began to speak

They said, “Lord, a plague is on the world

Lord, no man is free

The temples that we built to you

Have tumbled into the sea

Lord, if you won’t take care of us

Won’t you please, please let us be?”

And the Lord said

And the Lord said

I burn down your cities-how blind you must be

I take from you your children and you say how blessed are we

You all must be crazy to put your faith in me

That’s why I love mankind

You really need me

That’s why I love mankind

Bij Living Without You kan Arnold het niet droog houden, maar volgens mij is dit al net zo cynisch als God’s Song. Oordeel zelf:



The milk truck hauls the sun up

And the paper hits the door

The subway shakes my floor

And I think about you

Time to face the dawning gray

Of another lonely day

Baby, it’s so hard

Living without you

It’s so hard

Baby, it’s so hard

Baby, it’s so hard

Living without you

Ev’ryone’s got something

And they’re out tryin’ to get some more

They got something to get up for

Well, I ain’t about to

Nothing’s gonna happen

Nothing’s gonna change

Baby, it’s so hard

Living without you

It’s so hard

Baby, it’s so hard

Baby, it’s so hard

Living without you

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Angela George, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=81771901