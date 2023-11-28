Randy Newman 80

Randy Newman heeft vandaag de gezegende leeftijd van 80 bereikt. Uiteraard laten we de verjaardag van één van de grootste na-oorlogse songschrijvers niet onopgemerkt voorbijgaan. Het is moeilijk kiezen uit het oeuvre van Newman, maar deze cynische beschouwing over religie, God en de (volgens God volslagen idiote, maar juist daarom heel vermakelijke) mensheid behoort tot het beste wat de Amerikaanse troubadour aan het vinyl heeft toevertrouwd.
Cain slew Abel, Seth knew not why
For if the children of Israel were to multiply
Why must any of the children die?
So he asked the Lord
And the Lord said:Man means nothing, he means less to me
Than the lowliest cactus flower
Or the humblest Yucca tree
He chases round this desert
‘Cause he thinks that’s where I’ll be
That’s why I love mankind
I recoil in horror from the foulness of thee
From the squalor and the filth and the misery
How we laugh up here in heaven at the prayers you offer me
That’s why I love mankind
The Christians and the Jews were having a jamboree
The Buddhists and the Hindus joined on satellite TV
They picked their four greatest priests
And they began to speak
They said, “Lord, a plague is on the world
Lord, no man is free
The temples that we built to you
Have tumbled into the sea
Lord, if you won’t take care of us
Won’t you please, please let us be?”
And the Lord said
And the Lord said
I burn down your cities-how blind you must be
I take from you your children and you say how blessed are we
You all must be crazy to put your faith in me
That’s why I love mankind
You really need me
That’s why I love mankind
Bij Living Without You kan Arnold het niet droog houden, maar volgens mij is dit al net zo cynisch als God’s Song. Oordeel zelf:
The milk truck hauls the sun up
And the paper hits the door
The subway shakes my floor
And I think about you
Time to face the dawning gray
Of another lonely day
Baby, it’s so hard
Living without you
It’s so hard
Baby, it’s so hard
Baby, it’s so hard
Living without you
Ev’ryone’s got something
And they’re out tryin’ to get some more
They got something to get up for
Well, I ain’t about to
Nothing’s gonna happen
Nothing’s gonna change
Baby, it’s so hard
Living without you
It’s so hard
Baby, it’s so hard
Baby, it’s so hard
Living without you
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Angela George, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=81771901