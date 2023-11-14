God alleen weet het

Kun je dit nummer coveren? In technische zin natuurlijk. Maar je blijft het origineel horen, hoe dierbaar PP Arnold mij ook is. Een coverversie kort uitgebracht na de single van de Beach Boys.

I may not always love you

But long as there are stars above you

You never need to doubt it

I’ll make you so sure about it

God only knows what I’d be without you

If you should ever leave me

Though life would still go on, believe me

The world could show nothing to me

So what good would livin’ do me

God only knows what I’d be without you

God only knows what I’d be without you

If you should ever leave me

Though life would still go on, believe me

The world could show nothing to me

So what good would livin’ do me

God only knows what I’d be without you

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Ron Kroon for Anefo – Nationaal Archief, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=34799429