God alleen weet het

Kun je dit nummer coveren? In technische zin natuurlijk. Maar je blijft het origineel horen, hoe dierbaar PP Arnold mij ook is. Een coverversie kort uitgebracht na de single van de Beach Boys.
I may not always love you
But long as there are stars above you
You never need to doubt it
I’ll make you so sure about it
God only knows what I’d be without you
If you should ever leave me
Though life would still go on, believe me
The world could show nothing to me
So what good would livin’ do me
God only knows what I’d be without you
God only knows what I’d be without you
If you should ever leave me
Though life would still go on, believe me
The world could show nothing to me
So what good would livin’ do me
God only knows what I’d be without you
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Ron Kroon for Anefo – Nationaal Archief, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=34799429