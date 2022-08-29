Geplet door de raderen der industrie

Je dansen naar de revolutie… Er waren mensen in die nazomer van 1983 die dachten dat het zo werkte. Omzien in verwondering.

Work…

Now

Work…

Now

Call me in the morning just before the breakfast show

We’ll watch TV and analyze the weather

Before we go to work, we’ll have planned the day ahead

We’ll while away the working day together

(While away the working day together)

Work all day or work all night, it’s all the same

(Work the same)

If you want to play

Some are nurses, some steal purses

Some are workers, some are not

(It is time for a party)

Liberation for the nation now (now)

Work…

Now

Crushed by the wheels of industry

Crushed by the wheels of industry

Crushed by the wheels of industry

Crush by the wheels (whoa, whoa)

Crushed by the wheels of industry

Crushed by the wheels of industry

Crushed by the wheels of industry

Work, now

There’s a party going on that’s going

To change the way we live

But how do we know we’ve even been invited

Now the invitation’s waiting, and the table is reserved

So just play it cool and don’t get excited

Work all day or work all night, it’s all the same

(Work the same)

Will we ever change

It’s vocation or vacation

Some are workers, some are not

It is time for a party

Syncopation for the nation now

Crushed by the wheels of industry

Crushed by the wheels of industry

Crushed by the wheels of industry

Crush by the wheels (whoa, whoa)

Crushed by the wheels of industry

Crushed by the wheels of industry

Crushed by the wheels of industry

Work, now

Work…

Now

Breaking in the future just before the week is up

They can do it, but it’s going to take some money

Have what you desire if and when you see the fact

They will lead us to the land of milk and honey

Work all day or work all night, it’s all the same

If you want the pay

(But do you really want the pain)

Some drive tankers, some are bankers

Some are workers, some are not

It is time for a party

Liberation for the nation now

Crushed by the wheels of industry

Crushed by the wheels of industry

Crushed by the wheels of industry

Crush by the wheels (whoa, whoa)

Crushed by the wheels of industry

Crushed by the wheels of industry

Crushed by the wheels of industry

Work, now

Work…

Now



Crushed by the wheels of industry, Heaven 17, 1983