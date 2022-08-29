Geplet door de raderen der industrie

Je dansen naar de revolutie… Er waren mensen in die nazomer van 1983 die dachten dat het zo werkte. Omzien in verwondering.
Work…
Now
Work…
Now
Call me in the morning just before the breakfast show
We’ll watch TV and analyze the weather
Before we go to work, we’ll have planned the day ahead
We’ll while away the working day together
(While away the working day together)
Work all day or work all night, it’s all the same
(Work the same)
If you want to play
Some are nurses, some steal purses
Some are workers, some are not
(It is time for a party)
Liberation for the nation now (now)
Work…
Now
Crushed by the wheels of industry
Crushed by the wheels of industry
Crushed by the wheels of industry
Crush by the wheels (whoa, whoa)
Crushed by the wheels of industry
Crushed by the wheels of industry
Crushed by the wheels of industry
Work, now
There’s a party going on that’s going
To change the way we live
But how do we know we’ve even been invited
Now the invitation’s waiting, and the table is reserved
So just play it cool and don’t get excited
Work all day or work all night, it’s all the same
(Work the same)
Will we ever change
It’s vocation or vacation
Some are workers, some are not
It is time for a party
Syncopation for the nation now
Crushed by the wheels of industry
Crushed by the wheels of industry
Crushed by the wheels of industry
Crush by the wheels (whoa, whoa)
Crushed by the wheels of industry
Crushed by the wheels of industry
Crushed by the wheels of industry
Work, now
Work…
Now
Breaking in the future just before the week is up
They can do it, but it’s going to take some money
Have what you desire if and when you see the fact
They will lead us to the land of milk and honey
Work all day or work all night, it’s all the same
If you want the pay
(But do you really want the pain)
Some drive tankers, some are bankers
Some are workers, some are not
It is time for a party
Liberation for the nation now
Crushed by the wheels of industry
Crushed by the wheels of industry
Crushed by the wheels of industry
Crush by the wheels (whoa, whoa)
Crushed by the wheels of industry
Crushed by the wheels of industry
Crushed by the wheels of industry
Work, now
Work…
Now
Crushed by the wheels of industry, Heaven 17, 1983