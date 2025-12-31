Gelukkig nieuwjaar

Het moet niet al te vrolijk worden, nietwaar

The world’s a little older

As distant sounds moan

The night’s a little colder

And I’m alone, Happy New Year

A cheer of New Year spirit

Dies on the still night air

I shout but you can’t hear me

And you don’t care, Happy New Year

Baby you don’t care, Happy New Year

The year is lined with promise

So greet it joyfully

A time so full of promise

Holds nothing for me, Happy New Year

No bridges left to cross now

No dragons left to slay

And everything is lost now

You’ve a gone away, Happy New Year

You’ve a gone away, Happy New Year



Beverley. Auteur: Randy Newman