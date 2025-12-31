Gelukkig nieuwjaar

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Het moet niet al te vrolijk worden, nietwaar

The world’s a little older
As distant sounds moan
The night’s a little colder
And I’m alone, Happy New Year

A cheer of New Year spirit
Dies on the still night air
I shout but you can’t hear me
And you don’t care, Happy New Year
Baby you don’t care, Happy New Year

The year is lined with promise
So greet it joyfully
A time so full of promise
Holds nothing for me, Happy New Year

No bridges left to cross now
No dragons left to slay
And everything is lost now
You’ve a gone away, Happy New Year
You’ve a gone away, Happy New Year


Beverley. Auteur: Randy Newman

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)