Geen helden meer. Alternatieve 1241-1270

Arnold J. van der Kluft


1241. Vanessa Paradis – Tandem
1242. Gary U.S. Bonds – New Orleans


1243. Gene Chandler – Duke of Earl
1244. Sam Cooke – Cupid


1245. Sorrows – Take a heart
1246. Mojos – Why not tonight


1247. The Raiders – Indian Reservation (The lament of the Cherokee Indian on the reservation)
1248. The American Analog Set – Punk as fuck


1249. Betty Everett – You’re no good
1250. Bobby Taylor & the Vancouvers – Does your mama know about me


1251. Goldie – Inner city life
1252. A Tribe Called Quest – Scenario


1253. Drifters – Up on the roof
1254. Spinners – It’s a shame


1255. Flying Lotus ft. Kendrick Lamar – Never catch me
1256. King Curtis & the Kingpins – Memphis sooul stew


1257. O.C. Smith – Little green apples
1258. Fritz Wunderlich – Prinzessin Ti-Ti-Pa: Einmal hat mir zur Frühlingszeit das Glück gelacht (Robert Stolz)


1259. Herb Alpert’s Tijuana Brass – Flamingo
1260. Billie Holiday – God bless the child


1261. Talking Heads – Life during wartime (Live)
1262. Arno – Je veux nager


1263, Meters – Cissy strut/It’s your thing/Love the one you’re with (live)
1264. Oden & Fatzo – La vie rêvée


1265. Björk – Enjoy
1266. Limiñanas – Je ne suis pas très drogue


1267. Claw Boys Claw – Rosie
1268. Stranglers – No more heroes


1269. David Bowie – Right
1270. Cornelius – Free fall

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Lioneldecoster – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=13674735

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.