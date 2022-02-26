Geen helden meer. Alternatieve 1241-1270

1241. Vanessa Paradis – Tandem
1242. Gary U.S. Bonds – New Orleans
1243. Gene Chandler – Duke of Earl
1244. Sam Cooke – Cupid
1245. Sorrows – Take a heart
1246. Mojos – Why not tonight
1247. The Raiders – Indian Reservation (The lament of the Cherokee Indian on the reservation)
1248. The American Analog Set – Punk as fuck
1249. Betty Everett – You’re no good
1250. Bobby Taylor & the Vancouvers – Does your mama know about me
1251. Goldie – Inner city life
1252. A Tribe Called Quest – Scenario
1253. Drifters – Up on the roof
1254. Spinners – It’s a shame
1255. Flying Lotus ft. Kendrick Lamar – Never catch me
1256. King Curtis & the Kingpins – Memphis sooul stew
1257. O.C. Smith – Little green apples
1258. Fritz Wunderlich – Prinzessin Ti-Ti-Pa: Einmal hat mir zur Frühlingszeit das Glück gelacht (Robert Stolz)
1259. Herb Alpert’s Tijuana Brass – Flamingo
1260. Billie Holiday – God bless the child
1261. Talking Heads – Life during wartime (Live)
1262. Arno – Je veux nager
1263, Meters – Cissy strut/It’s your thing/Love the one you’re with (live)
1264. Oden & Fatzo – La vie rêvée
1265. Björk – Enjoy
1266. Limiñanas – Je ne suis pas très drogue
1267. Claw Boys Claw – Rosie
1268. Stranglers – No more heroes
1269. David Bowie – Right
1270. Cornelius – Free fall
