Geen helden meer. Alternatieve 1241-1270



1241. Vanessa Paradis – Tandem

1242. Gary U.S. Bonds – New Orleans



1243. Gene Chandler – Duke of Earl

1244. Sam Cooke – Cupid



1245. Sorrows – Take a heart

1246. Mojos – Why not tonight



1247. The Raiders – Indian Reservation (The lament of the Cherokee Indian on the reservation)

1248. The American Analog Set – Punk as fuck



1249. Betty Everett – You’re no good

1250. Bobby Taylor & the Vancouvers – Does your mama know about me



1251. Goldie – Inner city life

1252. A Tribe Called Quest – Scenario



1253. Drifters – Up on the roof

1254. Spinners – It’s a shame



1255. Flying Lotus ft. Kendrick Lamar – Never catch me

1256. King Curtis & the Kingpins – Memphis sooul stew



1257. O.C. Smith – Little green apples

1258. Fritz Wunderlich – Prinzessin Ti-Ti-Pa: Einmal hat mir zur Frühlingszeit das Glück gelacht (Robert Stolz)



1259. Herb Alpert’s Tijuana Brass – Flamingo

1260. Billie Holiday – God bless the child



1261. Talking Heads – Life during wartime (Live)

1262. Arno – Je veux nager



1263, Meters – Cissy strut/It’s your thing/Love the one you’re with (live)

1264. Oden & Fatzo – La vie rêvée



1265. Björk – Enjoy

1266. Limiñanas – Je ne suis pas très drogue



1267. Claw Boys Claw – Rosie

1268. Stranglers – No more heroes



1269. David Bowie – Right

1270. Cornelius – Free fall

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Lioneldecoster – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=13674735