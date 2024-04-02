Garagerockklassieker du jour: Tin Soldier

Tin Soldier is gericht tot Steve Marriott’s toenmalige vriendin Jenny Rylance. Marriott schreef Tin Soldier eigenlijk voor PP Arnold, maar hij vond de song zó goed dat hij besloot het zelf op de plaat te zetten. De regel All i want to do is stick with you viel niet goed bij de BBC omdat men dacht dat Marriott All i want to do is sleep with you zong. Maak je geen illusies over ‘de vrijgevochten sixties’, in 1967 vierde de preutsheid nog steeds hoogtij (en echt niet alleen in Engeland). Marriott wist de zaak te redden door te betogen dat hij geen fysieke, maar een platonische relatie beschreef: “The meaning of the song is about getting into somebody’s mind—not their body. It refers to a girl I used to talk to all the time and she really gave me a buzz. The single was to give her a buzz in return and maybe other people as well”.

I am a little tin soldierThat wants to jump into your fireYou are a look in your eyeA dream passing by in the sky

I don’t understand

And all I need is treat me like a man

‘Cause I ain’t no child

Take me like I am

I got to know that I belong to you

Do anything that you want to do

Sing any song that you want me to sing to you

I don’t need no aggravation

I just got to make you

I just got to make you my occupation

I got to know that I belong to you

Do anything that you want to do

Sing any song that you want me to sing to you

All I need is your whispered hello

Smiles melting the snow nothing heard

Your eyes are deeper than time

Say a love that won’t rhyme without words

So now I’ve lost my way

I need help to show me things to say

Give me your love before mine fades away

I got to know that I belong to you

Do anything that you want to do

Sing any song that you want me to sing to you

Oh no

Oh no

I just want some reaction

Someone to give me satisfaction

All I want to do is stick with you

‘Cause I love you