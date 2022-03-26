Garagerockklassieker du jour: Have Love, Will Travel

Garagerockbewerking van Richard Berry’s Have Love, Will Travel. The Sonics veranderden de akkoordprogressie en voegden vervormde gitaren, een wilde saxofoonsolo en een flinke dosis agressie toe aan Berry’s origineel. De band heeft nog meer garagerockjuweeltjes op de plaat gezet, vrijwel allemaal volgens hetzelfde recept als Have Love, Will Travel. Het meeste is terug te vinden op het debuutalbum Here Are The Sonics. Zéér aanbevolen.
Whoa baby will travel
Uh huh, uh huh, have love
Woah baby will travel
I said if you need loving then
Mm, hmm, I’ll travel
Yeah, I’ll travel from Maine to Mexico
Just to find a little girl that loves me so
No matter when, no matter where I’ll be
I’m looking for a woman that’ll satisfy me
Wow, Have love
Whoa baby will travel
Uh huh, uh huh, have love
Woah baby will travel
I said if you need loving then
Mm, hmm, I’ll travel
-Sax solo-
Yeah, yeah, yeah, have love
Oh baby will travel
Uh huh, have love
Oh pretty baby will travel
I said if you need loving then
Mm, I’ll travel
I might hitch hike or jump a railroad train
Your kind of love drives a man insane
So look for me walking just a any old way
Yeah, yeah, yeah, have love
Oh baby will travel
Uh huh, have love
Oh pretty baby will travel
I said if you need loving then
Mm, I’ll travel