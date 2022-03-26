Garagerockklassieker du jour: Have Love, Will Travel

Garagerockbewerking van Richard Berry’s Have Love, Will Travel. The Sonics veranderden de akkoordprogressie en voegden vervormde gitaren, een wilde saxofoonsolo en een flinke dosis agressie toe aan Berry’s origineel. De band heeft nog meer garagerockjuweeltjes op de plaat gezet, vrijwel allemaal volgens hetzelfde recept als Have Love, Will Travel. Het meeste is terug te vinden op het debuutalbum Here Are The Sonics. Zéér aanbevolen.

Wow, Have loveWhoa baby will travelUh huh, uh huh, have loveWoah baby will travelI said if you need loving thenMm, hmm, I’ll travel

Yeah, I’ll travel from Maine to Mexico

Just to find a little girl that loves me so

No matter when, no matter where I’ll be

I’m looking for a woman that’ll satisfy me

Wow, Have love

Whoa baby will travel

Uh huh, uh huh, have love

Woah baby will travel

I said if you need loving then

Mm, hmm, I’ll travel

-Sax solo-

Yeah, yeah, yeah, have love

Oh baby will travel

Uh huh, have love

Oh pretty baby will travel

I said if you need loving then

Mm, I’ll travel