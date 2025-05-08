Garagerockklassieker du jour: Billion Dollar Babies

De originele shockrockers en een paar jaar (’73 – ’75) lang één van de grootste bands ter wereld. In tegenstelling tot de talloze minder getalenteerde klonen beschikte Alice Cooper – naast een ijzersterk repertoire – over gevoel voor humor. De band nam zichzelf niet bijzonder serieus en ook de fans (ik was een vroege fan) deden dat niet.
Billion Dollar Babies is de titelsong van Alice Cooper’s meest succesvolle album (nummer 1 in zowel de VS als GB). Het is de laatste lp van de band Alice Cooper. Zanger Vince Furnier eigende zich de naam toe en begon een succesvolle solocarrière, de rest van de band ging heel wat minder succesvol door onder de naam Billion Dollar Babies.
Billion-dollar baby
Rubber little lady, slicker than a weasel
Grimy as an alley
Loves me like no other lover
Billion-dollar baby
Rubber little monster, baby, I adore you
Man or woman living couldn’t love me like you, baby
We go dancing nightly in the attic
While the moon is rising in the sky
If I’m too rough, tell me
I’m so scared your little head will come off in my hands
Billion-dollar baby
I got you in the dime store
No other little girl could ever hold you
Any tighter, any tighter than me, baby
Billion-dollar baby
Reckless like a gambler, million dollar maybe
Foaming like a dog that’s been infected by the rabies
We go dancing nightly in the attic
While the moon is rising in the sky
If I’m too rough, tell me
I’m so scared your little head will come off in my hands
Million-dollar baby
Billion-dollar baby
Trillion-dollar baby
Zillion-dollar baby
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Hunter Desportes – https://www.flickr.com/photos/hdport/3331185176/in/photolist-65ncib-i7g7kP-i7g7iz-7USYNh-65hUFT-65nchw-7NHcQa-65ncdf-65ncgL-65ncg9-65ncf1-65ncfy-6jLSbQ-6jGFcX-6jLS9G-6jGFdR-7NHcSx-7NMb4u-6jLS8Y-7NMb5f-8zY5BD-8zY5CT-8zY5Cn-8kKc4w-7NFNJa-8kKkT7-4h1Gfn, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33658861