Garagerockklassieker du jour: Billion Dollar Babies

De originele shockrockers en een paar jaar (’73 – ’75) lang één van de grootste bands ter wereld. In tegenstelling tot de talloze minder getalenteerde klonen beschikte Alice Cooper – naast een ijzersterk repertoire – over gevoel voor humor. De band nam zichzelf niet bijzonder serieus en ook de fans (ik was een vroege fan) deden dat niet.

Billion Dollar Babies is de titelsong van Alice Cooper’s meest succesvolle album (nummer 1 in zowel de VS als GB). Het is de laatste lp van de band Alice Cooper. Zanger Vince Furnier eigende zich de naam toe en begon een succesvolle solocarrière, de rest van de band ging heel wat minder succesvol door onder de naam Billion Dollar Babies.

Billion-dollar baby

Rubber little lady, slicker than a weasel

Grimy as an alley

Loves me like no other lover

Billion-dollar baby

Rubber little monster, baby, I adore you

Man or woman living couldn’t love me like you, baby

We go dancing nightly in the attic

While the moon is rising in the sky

If I’m too rough, tell me

I’m so scared your little head will come off in my hands

Billion-dollar baby

I got you in the dime store

No other little girl could ever hold you

Any tighter, any tighter than me, baby

Billion-dollar baby

Reckless like a gambler, million dollar maybe

Foaming like a dog that’s been infected by the rabies

We go dancing nightly in the attic

While the moon is rising in the sky

If I’m too rough, tell me

I’m so scared your little head will come off in my hands

Million-dollar baby

Billion-dollar baby

Trillion-dollar baby

Zillion-dollar baby

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Hunter Desportes – https://www.flickr.com/photos/hdport/3331185176/in/photolist-65ncib-i7g7kP-i7g7iz-7USYNh-65hUFT-65nchw-7NHcQa-65ncdf-65ncgL-65ncg9-65ncf1-65ncfy-6jLSbQ-6jGFcX-6jLS9G-6jGFdR-7NHcSx-7NMb4u-6jLS8Y-7NMb5f-8zY5BD-8zY5CT-8zY5Cn-8kKc4w-7NFNJa-8kKkT7-4h1Gfn, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33658861