Ga zitten, ik denk dat ik van je houd

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Een opmerkelijk verzoek met opmerkelijk gitaarwerk. De eerste versie is ook de eerste die ik leerde kennen.

Sit down I think I love you
Anyway I’d like to try
I can’t stop thinking of you
If you go I’ll know I cry

Can’t you see that I’m a desperate man
I can hide, just being around
You want to know
What they say about the bird in my hand
And that’s why I ain’t leaving without you

So if you want someone to love you
Pretty babe I’m your guy
It’s not much I’m asking of you
Just please give me a try


Mojo Men, 1967

Maar het is geschreven door Stephen Stills:


Buffalo Springfield, 1966

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Reprise Records – Billboard, page 57, March 4, 1967, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26941569

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)