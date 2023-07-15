Ga zitten, ik denk dat ik van je houd

Een opmerkelijk verzoek met opmerkelijk gitaarwerk. De eerste versie is ook de eerste die ik leerde kennen.
Sit down I think I love you
Anyway I’d like to try
I can’t stop thinking of you
If you go I’ll know I cry
Can’t you see that I’m a desperate man
I can hide, just being around
You want to know
What they say about the bird in my hand
And that’s why I ain’t leaving without you
So if you want someone to love you
Pretty babe I’m your guy
It’s not much I’m asking of you
Just please give me a try
Mojo Men, 1967
Maar het is geschreven door Stephen Stills:
Buffalo Springfield, 1966
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Reprise Records – Billboard, page 57, March 4, 1967, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26941569