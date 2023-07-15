Ga zitten, ik denk dat ik van je houd

Een opmerkelijk verzoek met opmerkelijk gitaarwerk. De eerste versie is ook de eerste die ik leerde kennen.

Sit down I think I love you

Anyway I’d like to try

I can’t stop thinking of you

If you go I’ll know I cry

Can’t you see that I’m a desperate man

I can hide, just being around

You want to know

What they say about the bird in my hand

And that’s why I ain’t leaving without you

So if you want someone to love you

Pretty babe I’m your guy

It’s not much I’m asking of you

Just please give me a try



Mojo Men, 1967

Maar het is geschreven door Stephen Stills:



Buffalo Springfield, 1966

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Reprise Records – Billboard, page 57, March 4, 1967, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26941569