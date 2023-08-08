Funkklassieker du jour: Dixie Chicken

De titelsosong van Little Feat’s derde album, met een vermakelijke tekst over een loser die valt voor de dubieuze charmes van iemand die in de wijde omgeving bekend staat als een professionele hartenbreekster. Geen medelijden mee, want hij had beter moeten – en kúnnen – weten, net als al die andere whiskey zuipende kerels in de bar van het hotel.

Little Feat ruilde op Dixie Chicken de countryrock van de eerste beide albums in voor New Orleans funk. Het is een briljant album, maar veel commercieel succes leverde de koerswijziging niet op. Little Feat zou tot het verscheiden van Lowell George een (door critici hoog gewaardeerde) cultband blijven.

I’ve seen the bright lights of Memphis

And the Commodore Hotel

And underneath a street lamp, I met a southern belle

Oh, she took me to the river, where she cast her spell

And in that southern moonlight, she sang this song so well

If you’ll be my Dixie chicken I’ll be your Tennessee lamb

And we can walk together down in Dixieland

Down in Dixieland

Well, we made all the hotspots, my money flowed like wine

Then the lowdown southern whiskey, yea, began to fog my mind

And I don’t remember church bells or the money I put down

On the white picket fence and boardwalk

On the house at the end of town

Oh, but boy do I remember the strain of her refrain

And the nights we spent together

And the way she called my name

If you’ll be my Dixie chicken I’ll be your Tennessee lamb

And we can walk together down in Dixieland

Down in Dixieland

Many years since she ran away

Guess that guitar player sure could play

She always liked to sing along

She’s always handy with a song

But then one night in the lobby, yea, of the Commodore Hotel

I chanced to meet a bartender who said he knew her well

And as he handed me a drink he began to hum a song

And all the boys there, at the bar, began to sing along

If you’ll be my Dixie chicken I’ll be your Tennessee lamb

And we can walk together down in Dixieland

Down in Dixieland, down in Dixieland

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Jean-Luc – originally posted to Flickr as Little Feat, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6087358