Funkklassieker du jour: Dixie Chicken

De titelsosong van Little Feat’s derde album, met een vermakelijke tekst over een loser die valt voor de dubieuze charmes van iemand die in de wijde omgeving bekend staat als een professionele hartenbreekster. Geen medelijden mee, want hij had beter moeten – en kúnnen – weten, net als al die andere whiskey zuipende kerels in de bar van het hotel.
Little Feat ruilde op Dixie Chicken de countryrock van de eerste beide albums in voor New Orleans funk. Het is een briljant album, maar veel commercieel succes leverde de koerswijziging niet op. Little Feat zou tot het verscheiden van Lowell George een (door critici hoog gewaardeerde) cultband blijven.
I’ve seen the bright lights of Memphis
And the Commodore Hotel
And underneath a street lamp, I met a southern belle
Oh, she took me to the river, where she cast her spell
And in that southern moonlight, she sang this song so well
If you’ll be my Dixie chicken I’ll be your Tennessee lamb
And we can walk together down in Dixieland
Down in Dixieland
Well, we made all the hotspots, my money flowed like wine
Then the lowdown southern whiskey, yea, began to fog my mind
And I don’t remember church bells or the money I put down
On the white picket fence and boardwalk
On the house at the end of town
Oh, but boy do I remember the strain of her refrain
And the nights we spent together
And the way she called my name
If you’ll be my Dixie chicken I’ll be your Tennessee lamb
And we can walk together down in Dixieland
Down in Dixieland
Many years since she ran away
Guess that guitar player sure could play
She always liked to sing along
She’s always handy with a song
But then one night in the lobby, yea, of the Commodore Hotel
I chanced to meet a bartender who said he knew her well
And as he handed me a drink he began to hum a song
And all the boys there, at the bar, began to sing along
If you’ll be my Dixie chicken I’ll be your Tennessee lamb
And we can walk together down in Dixieland
Down in Dixieland, down in Dixieland
