We zijn in Los Angeles, in a week or two they’ll make you a star. Eenmalige hit en dansvloerkraker voor Patsy Gallant, van huis uit Franstalig Canadese.

In my mind there’s a face

On my lips there’s a name

In my life there’s no place

For the man that I love

‘Cause I’m livin’ my life

Just to sing and be free

From L.A. to New York, from New York to L.A.

Ooh, from New York to L.A., woohoo, hoo, hoo, hoo

From New York to L.A.

From New York to L.A.

From New York to L.A., ooh

I’m a star in New York, I’m a star in L.A.

In my life there’s no place for the man that I love

‘Cause I’m livin’ my life just to sing and be free

From L.A. to New York, from New York to L.A.

Ooh, from New York to L.A.

The city life of flashing lights

Busy streets and fancy cars

Booze and drugs and all the clubs

Everyone’s a shining star

Was so inviting to my eyes

That I could only be surprised

By all the sounds and sights to see

I thought all this was meant for me

But was it really meant for me?

I’m a star in New York, I’m a star in L.A.

In my life there’s no place for the man that I love

‘Cause I’m livin’ my life just to sing and be free

From L.A. to New York, from New York to L.A.

Ooh, from New York to L.A.

The city lights are often blurred

By stories we’ve already heard

Booze and drugs now break my head

‘Cause all the shining stars are dead

I sometimes close my tired eyes

Let myself be hypnotized

By memories of lovin’ you

The man I thought was meant for me

But were you really meant for me?

From New York to L.A.

From New York, from New York to L.A. (Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo)

From New York to L.A.

From New York, from New York to L.A. (Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo)

From New York to L.A.

From New York, from New York to L.A. (Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo)

From New York to L.A.

From New York, from New York to L.A. (Doo-doo-doo-doo)

(Doo-doo-doo-doo) To L.A

(Doo-doo-doo-doo) To L.A

Ooh

I’m a star in New York, I’m a star in L.A

In my life there’s no place for the man that I love

‘Cause I’m livin’ my life just to sing and be free, and be free

From L.A. to New York, from New York to L.A.

From New York to L.A. (Woohoo)

From New York to L.A., in L.A. (Ooh, hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo)

From New York to L.A.

From New York to L.A.

From New York to L.A., ooh (Ah, ah)

From New York to L.A. (I wanna go)

From New York to L.A. (Take me there)

From New York to L.A., ooh (I wanna go, I wanna go)

From New York to L.A. (Take me there)

From New York to L.A. (Yeah)

From New York to L.A., ooh

From New York to L.A.

From New York to L.A.

From New York to L.A., ooh (I just wanna, I just wanna)

From New York to L.A. (I just, I just wanna go)

From New York to L.A. (I just, I just wanna go)

From New York to L.A., ooh

(I just, I just wanna go, go, go, go, oh)

From New York to L.A

(You gotta take me there, you gotta take me there)

From New York to L.A. (You gotta take me there, ah)

From New York to L.A., ooh (You gotta take me there)

From New York to L.A. (Hey, mama)

From New York to L.A. (Hey, mama)

From New York to L.A. (Hey, mama, can you hear me? Yeah)

From New York to L.A. (From New York)

From New York to L.A.

From New York to L.A., ooh (To L.A., yeah)

From New York to L.A. (Take me there)

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Jeangagnon – J’ai pris moi-même ce cliché, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4495570