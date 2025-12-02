We zijn in Los Angeles, in a week or two they’ll make you a star. Eenmalige hit en dansvloerkraker voor Patsy Gallant, van huis uit Franstalig Canadese.
In my mind there’s a face
On my lips there’s a name
In my life there’s no place
For the man that I love
‘Cause I’m livin’ my life
Just to sing and be free
From L.A. to New York, from New York to L.A.
Ooh, from New York to L.A., woohoo, hoo, hoo, hoo
From New York to L.A.
From New York to L.A.
From New York to L.A., ooh
I’m a star in New York, I’m a star in L.A.
In my life there’s no place for the man that I love
‘Cause I’m livin’ my life just to sing and be free
From L.A. to New York, from New York to L.A.
Ooh, from New York to L.A.
The city life of flashing lights
Busy streets and fancy cars
Booze and drugs and all the clubs
Everyone’s a shining star
Was so inviting to my eyes
That I could only be surprised
By all the sounds and sights to see
I thought all this was meant for me
But was it really meant for me?
I’m a star in New York, I’m a star in L.A.
In my life there’s no place for the man that I love
‘Cause I’m livin’ my life just to sing and be free
From L.A. to New York, from New York to L.A.
Ooh, from New York to L.A.
The city lights are often blurred
By stories we’ve already heard
Booze and drugs now break my head
‘Cause all the shining stars are dead
I sometimes close my tired eyes
Let myself be hypnotized
By memories of lovin’ you
The man I thought was meant for me
But were you really meant for me?
From New York to L.A.
From New York, from New York to L.A. (Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo)
From New York to L.A.
From New York, from New York to L.A. (Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo)
From New York to L.A.
From New York, from New York to L.A. (Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo)
From New York to L.A.
From New York, from New York to L.A. (Doo-doo-doo-doo)
(Doo-doo-doo-doo) To L.A
(Doo-doo-doo-doo) To L.A
Ooh
I’m a star in New York, I’m a star in L.A
In my life there’s no place for the man that I love
‘Cause I’m livin’ my life just to sing and be free, and be free
From L.A. to New York, from New York to L.A.
From New York to L.A. (Woohoo)
From New York to L.A., in L.A. (Ooh, hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo)
From New York to L.A.
From New York to L.A.
From New York to L.A., ooh (Ah, ah)
From New York to L.A. (I wanna go)
From New York to L.A. (Take me there)
From New York to L.A., ooh (I wanna go, I wanna go)
From New York to L.A. (Take me there)
From New York to L.A. (Yeah)
From New York to L.A., ooh
From New York to L.A.
From New York to L.A.
From New York to L.A., ooh (I just wanna, I just wanna)
From New York to L.A. (I just, I just wanna go)
From New York to L.A. (I just, I just wanna go)
From New York to L.A., ooh
(I just, I just wanna go, go, go, go, oh)
From New York to L.A
(You gotta take me there, you gotta take me there)
From New York to L.A. (You gotta take me there, ah)
From New York to L.A., ooh (You gotta take me there)
From New York to L.A. (Hey, mama)
From New York to L.A. (Hey, mama)
From New York to L.A. (Hey, mama, can you hear me? Yeah)
From New York to L.A. (From New York)
From New York to L.A.
From New York to L.A., ooh (To L.A., yeah)
From New York to L.A. (Take me there)
