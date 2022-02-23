Frankie goes to Alternatieve 1211-1240

Arnold J. van der Kluft


1211. Brian Eno – Cindy tells me
1212. Van der Graaf Generator – Lemmings (incl. Cog)


1213. Ryuichi Sakamoto – Where is Armo?
1214. Primal Scream – Movin’ on up


1215. Wire – Strange
1216. Scott Walker – Clara


1217. Laurie Anderson – O Superman
1218. Philip Glass – Koyaanisqatsi


1219. Chuck Berry – Promised land
1220. Hallo Venray – Tuck, the man


1221. Bandwagon – Breaking down the walls of heartache
1222. Gun Club – She’s like heroin to me


1223. Tubes – White punks on dope
1224. Aretha Franklin – I never loved a man (the way I love you)


1225. Hallo Venray – Travelling
1226. Yello – Bostich


1227. Gazelle Twin – Anti Body
1228. Charles Mingus – Remember Rockefeller at Attica


1229. Nino Rota – Casanova
1230. Jerry Goldsmith – Love theme from Chinatown


1231. Blue Mitchell – Park Avenue Petite
1232. Frank Sinatra – It was a very good year


1233. Michael Nyman – Memorial
1234. Nine Horses – The banality of evil


1235. Zero &, Sia – You’re my flame
1236. Transpersonals – Hello


1237. Notwist –Trashing days
1238. Eartha Kitt – I want to be evil


1239. Drifters – Under the boardwalk
1240. Les Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baïla (Acoustique)

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Metronome magazine – ebaycover, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=30623117

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.