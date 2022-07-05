Folkrockklassieker du jour: A Rainy Night In Soho

Shane McGowan’s ode aan een niet bij name genoemde vrouw – of aan de drank. Persoonlijk gok ik op het laatste, maar ik kan er volledig naast zitten. Misschien dat Shane het zelf ook niet wist: Now this song is nearly over/We may never find out what it means.

I’ve been loving you a long timeDown all the years, down all the daysAnd I’ve cried for all your troublesSmiled at your funny little waysWe watched our friends grow up togetherAnd we saw them as they fellSome of them fell into HeavenSome of them fell into Hell

I took shelter from a shower

And I stepped into your arms

On a rainy night in Soho

The wind was whistling all its charms

I sang you all my sorrows

You told me all your joys

Whatever happened to that old song

To all those little girls and boys

Sometimes I wake up in the morning

The ginger lady by my bed

Covered in a cloak of silence

I hear you talking in my head

I’m not singing for the future

I’m not dreaming of the past

I’m not talking of the first time

I never think about the last

Now the song is nearly over

We may never find out what it means

Still there’s a light I hold before me

You’re the measure of my dreams

The measure of my dreams