Folkrockklassieker du jour: A Rainy Night In Soho

Shane McGowan’s ode aan een niet bij name genoemde vrouw – of aan de drank. Persoonlijk gok ik op het laatste, maar ik kan er volledig naast zitten. Misschien dat Shane het zelf ook niet wist: Now this song is nearly over/We may never find out what it means.
Down all the years, down all the days
And I’ve cried for all your troubles
Smiled at your funny little ways
We watched our friends grow up together
And we saw them as they fell
Some of them fell into Heaven
Some of them fell into Hell
I took shelter from a shower
And I stepped into your arms
On a rainy night in Soho
The wind was whistling all its charms
I sang you all my sorrows
You told me all your joys
Whatever happened to that old song
To all those little girls and boys
Sometimes I wake up in the morning
The ginger lady by my bed
Covered in a cloak of silence
I hear you talking in my head
I’m not singing for the future
I’m not dreaming of the past
I’m not talking of the first time
I never think about the last
Now the song is nearly over
We may never find out what it means
Still there’s a light I hold before me
You’re the measure of my dreams
