Folkklassieker van de dag: Tecumseh Valley

Een tragische ballade van Townes van Zandt over een jonge vrouw die zich gedwongen ziet prostituee te worden en uiteindelijk zelfmoord pleegt. Het scenario lijkt afkomstig uit een roman van Charles Dickens, maar het is allesbehalve onrealistisch. Veel mensen realiseren zich niet hoe arm delen van het Amerikaanse platteland zijn, met name in het Diepe Zuiden. Van de tien armste staten van de VS bevinden negen zich in het zuiden van het land.

The name she gave was Caroline

Daughter of a miner

And her ways were free and it seemed to me

The sunshine walked beside her

She came to Spencer, across the hill

She said her pa had sent her

‘Cause the coal was low and soon the snow

Would turn the skies to winter

She said she’s come to look for work

She was not seeking favors

For a dime a day and a place to stay

She’d turn those hands to labor

But the times were hard Lord, and the jobs were few

All through Tecumseh Valley

But she asked around and a job she found

Tending bar at Gypsy Sally’s

She saved enough to get back home

When spring replaced the winter

But her dreams were denied, her pa had died

The word come down from Spencer

So she turned a whorin’ out on the streets

With all the lust inside her

And it was many a man returned again

To lay himself beside her

They found her down beneath the stairs

That led to Gypsy Sally’s

In her hand when she died was a note that cried

Fare thee well, Tecumseh Valley

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Tecumseh, Oklahoma. Mogelijk verwees Van Zandt naar dit stadje. – By kennethaw88 – Own work, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=54591918