Folkklassieker du jour: The Quiet Joys Of Brotherhood

The Quiet Joys Of Brotherhood is een gedicht van Richard Fariña, op de wijze van de Ierse traditional My Lagan Love. Fariña werd in de jaren ’60 vaak vergeleken met Dylan. Als tekstschrijver was hij misschien wel Dylan’s evenknie – naar verluid was Dylan zelfs jaloers op Fariña – maar als songschrijver was hij naar mijn bescheiden mening diens mindere. Dylan’s culturele impact heeft hij nooit weten te benaderen, hij is altijd een cultfiguur gebleven. Waarbij wél aangetekend moet worden dat hij al in 1966 op 29-jarige leeftijd overleed aan de gevolgen van een motorongeluk.

The Quiet Joys Of Brotherhood verscheen in 1968 op het album Memories van Richard & Mimi Fariña, twee jaar na de vroegtijdige dood van Richard. Het wordt gezongen door Mimi, Richard’s vrouw en zijn Grote Liefde. Mijn favoriete versie is die van Sandy Denny op het album Sandy uit 1972. Onbegeleid, met een coda van Dave Swarbrick op de akoestische viool.

When gentle tides go rolling by,

Along the salt sea strand

The colours blend and roll as one

Together in the sand.

And often do the winds entwine

To send their distant call,

The quiet joys of brotherhood,

And love is lord of all.

Where oak and weed together rise,

Along the common ground.

The mare and stallion, light and dark,

Have thunder in their sound.

The rainbow sign, the blended flood

Still have my heart enthralled.

The quiet joys of brotherhood,

And love is lord of all.

But man have come to plough the tide,

The oak lies on the ground.

I hear their fires in the fields,

They drive the stallion down.

The roses bleed, both light and dark,

The winds do seldom call.

The running sands recall the time

When love was lord of all.

