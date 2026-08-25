Folkklassieker du jour: Tam Lin

Tam Lin werd in 1549 voor het eerst aan het papier toevertrouwd, maar de song is veel ouder en dateert vermoedelijk uit de late Middeleeuwen. Ze is afkomstig uit het grensgebied van Schotland en Engeland (The Borders), waar Schotse en Engelse heersers tot diep in de 16e eeuw hun conflicten uitvochten. Als gevolg daarvan is het landschap bezaaid met de ruïnes van oude burchten en zelfs kloosters (nee, die laatsten werden niet gespaard). Het leven in The Borders was ruig, onzeker en vaak gewelddadig.

Tam Lin heeft een bovennatuurlijk thema, wat in de Britse – en ook de continentale – folkmuziek vaker voorkomt dan in de Amerikaanse. Een jonge vrouw negeert alle waarschuwingen en gaat naar de bossen van Carterhaugh, waar ze de ridder Tam Lin ontmoet. Tam Lin was ooit een sterfelijk mens, maar werd betoverd door de nogal bezitterige Koningin van het Elfenland (Queen of the Fairies) die concurrentie niet op prijs stelt en van plan is Tam Lin te offeren en naar de Hel te sturen. Na de nodige avonturen beleefd te hebben slaagt Janet erin de ziel van haar geliefde ridder te redden. Tot grote woede van de Elfenkoningin: “Oh, had I known, Tam Lin,” she said, “what this night I did see/I’d have looked him in the eyes and turned him to a tree”.

De versie van Fairport Convention is iconisch, maar de ingekorte, akoestische versie van Anaïs Mitchell & Jefferson Hamer is ook heel mooi.

I forbid you maidens all that wear gold in your hair

To travel to Carterhaugh for young Tam Lin is there

None that go by Carterhaugh but they leave him a pledge

Either their mantles of green or else their maidenhead

Janet tied her kirtle green a bit above her knee

And she’s gone to Carterhaugh as fast as go can she

She’d not pulled a double rose, a rose but only two

When up then came young Tam Lin, says “Lady, pull no more”

“And why come you to Carterhaugh without command from me?”

“I’ll come and go”, young Janet said, “and ask no leave of thee”

Janet tied her kirtle green a bit above her knee

And she’s gone to her father as fast as go can she

Well, up then spoke her father dear and he spoke meek and mild

“Oh, and alas, Janet,” he said, “I think you go with child”

“Well, if that be so,” Janet said, “myself shall bear the blame

There’s not a knight in all your hall shall get the baby’s name”

For if my love were an earthly knight as he is an elfin grey

I’d not change my own true love for any knight you have”

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Janet tied her kirtle green a bit above her knee

And she’s gone to Carterhaugh as fast as go can she

“Oh, tell to me, Tam Lin,” she said, “why came you here to dwell?”

“The Queen of Faeries caught me when from my horse I fell

And at the end of seven years she pays a tithe to Hell

I so fair and full of flesh and feared it be myself

But tonight is Hallowe’en and the faerie folk ride

Those that would their true love win at Miles Cross they must bide

First let past the horses black and then let past the brown

Quickly run to the white steed and pull the rider down

For I’ll ride on the white steed, the nearest to the town

For I was an earthly knight, they give me that renown

Oh, they will turn me in your arms to a newt or a snake

But hold me tight and fear not, I am your baby’s father

And they will turn me in your arms into a lion bold

But hold me tight and fear not and you will love your child

And they will turn me in your arms into a naked knight

But cloak me in your mantle and keep me out of sight”

In the middle of the night she heard the bridle ring

She heeded what he did say and young Tam Lin did win

Then up spoke the Faerie Queen, an angry queen was she

“Woe betide her ill-fought face, an ill death may she die”

“Oh, had I known, Tam Lin,” she said, “what this night I did see

I’d have looked him in the eyes and turned him to a tree”

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By G Cattermole – Scanned from an old print, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15858869