Bobby Brown Goes Down

Een van Zappa’s meest catchy songs, over een jonge, conservatieve man die het concept van de American Dream niet – of misschien juist heel goed – begrepen heeft. Bobby is de ultieme narcist die denkt dat het volledig ok is een meisje zijn huiswerk te laten maken en haar vervolgens te verkrachten, wat ze op moet vatten als een beloning.

Op een dag heeft onze held een traumatische seksuele ontmoeting met de radicale feministe Freddie, waarna zijn seksuele identiteit volledig verandert. Bobby stort zich op extreme SM en plassex en noemt zichzelf uiteindelijk “a sexual spastic”.

Bobby Brown werd verboden in de VS. In Europa werd het – tot Zappa’s verbazing – een enorme hit, met name in Noorwegen en Zweden, waar de single de eerste plaats in de hitparade bereikte. Naar verluid huurde Zappa een antropoloog in om uit te zoeken waarom de song het zo goed deed in de Scandinavische landen.

[Verse 1]

Hey there, people, I’m Bobby Brown

They say I’m the cutest boy in town

My car is fast, my teeth is shiney

I tell all the girls they can kiss my heinie

Here I am at a famous school

I’m dressin’ sharp and I’m actin’ cool

I got a cheerleader here wants to help with my paper

Let her do all the work and maybe later I’ll rape her

[Chorus]

Oh God, I am the American dream

I do not think I’m too extreme

An’ I’m a handsome son of a bitch

I’m gonna get a good job and be real rich

(Get a good, get a good, get a good, get a good job)

[Verse 2]

Women’s Liberation

Came creepin’ all across the nation

I tell you people, I was not ready

When I fucked this dyke by the name of Freddie

She made a little speech then

Aw, she tried to make me say when

She had my balls in a vise, but she left the dick

I guess it’s still hooked on, but now it shoots too quick

[Chorus]

Oh God, I am the American dream

But now I smell like Vaseline

An’ I’m a miserable son of a bitch

Am I a boy or a lady? I don’t know which

(I wonder, wonder, wonder, wonder)

[Verse 3]

So I went out and bought me a leisure suit

I jingle my change, but I’m still kinda cute

Got a job doin’ radio promo

And none of the jocks can even tell I’m a homo

Eventually me and a friend

Sorta of drifted along into S&M

I can take about an hour on the tower of power

As long as I gets a little golden shower

[Chorus]

Oh God, I am the American dream

With a spindle up my butt ’til it makes me scream

An’ I’ll do anything to get ahead

I lay awake nights sayin,’ “Thank you, Fred!”

Oh God, oh God, I’m so fantastic

Thanks to Freddie, I’m a sexual spastic

And my name is Bobby Brown

Watch me now, I’m goin’ down

And my name is Bobby Brown

Watch me now, I’m goin’ down

And my name is Bobby Brown

Watch me now, I’m goin’ down

And my name is Bobby Brown

Watch me now, I’m goin’ down

[Outro]

Haha, yeah, I knew you’d be surprised

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Discreet Records – ebayfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=29978963