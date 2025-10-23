Folkklassieker du jour: Streets of Laredo

Een klassieke “Western ballad”, op de plaat gezet door zo ongeveer iedereen van enige betekenis, van Johnny Cash tot John Cale. Frank Maynard claimde in de jaren ’20 in een interview het origineel rond 1910 geschreven te hebben, maar de meeste muziekhistorici denken dat Streets of Laredo al heel oud is.

Streets of Laredo is gebaseerd op The Unfortunate Rake, een Ierse ballade die vermoedelijk dateert uit de late 18e eeuw. De meeste mensen kennen The Unfortunate Rake dankzij de a capella vertolking door Brendan Gleeson in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs van de Coen Brothers.

As I walked out in the streets of LaredoAs I walked out in Laredo one dayI spied a dear cowboy wrapped up in white linenWrapped up in white linen and cold as the clay

“I see by your outfit that you are a cowboy”

These words he did say as I boldly stepped by

“Come sit down beside me and hear my sad story

I am shot in the breast and I know I must die

“It was once in the saddle I used to go dashing

It was once in the saddle I used to go gay

But I first took to drinkin’ and then to card playin’

Got shot in the breast and I am dying today

“Oh, beat the drum slowly and play the fife lowly

Play the dead march as you carry me along

Take me to the green valley, there lay the sod o’er me

For I’m a young cowboy and I know I’ve done wrong

“Get six jolly cowboys to carry my coffin

Get six pretty maidens to bear up my pall

Put bunches of roses all over my coffin

Put roses to deaden the sods as they fall

“Then swing your rope slowly and rattle your spurs lowly

And give a wild whoop as you carry me along

And in the grave throw me and roll the sod o’er me

For I’m a young cowboy and I know I’ve done wrong