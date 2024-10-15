Folkklassieker du jour: Oh The Wind And Rain

Een van de oudste en populairste folksongs. Enkele van de oudste versies zijn geschreven in een Schots dialect, wat doet vermoeden dat de song afkomstig is uit Schotland. Oh The Wind And Rain is ook heel populair in Amerikaanse bluegrasskringen, vooral dankzij Jerry Garcia & Dave Grisham.
De tekst heeft – zoals alle folksongs – in de loop van de tijd nogal wat wijzigingen ondergaan. Het volledige verhaal tref je in moderne versies maar zelden aan. Vermoedelijk ging het ongeveer als volgt: een jonge man (in de oudste versies een ridder) komt de dochters van een oude man het hof maken. De man valt op de jongste dochter, een keuze waar de oudste dochter niet mee kan leven. Ze gaat met haar zusje wandelen en verdrinkt haar in een rivier.
Het lichaam spoelt aan in de vijver van een molenaar, die haar verlovingsring steelt en het lichaam terugduwt in de rivier (oude folksongs zijn – net als oude sprookjes – niet kinderachtig). Een zwervende minstreel vindt het lichaam en maakt er een viool van. Nogal morbide, maar zoals gezegd: destijds was men niet zo kinderachtig. In de oudste versies bespeelt de minstreel de viool tijdens de bruiloft van de oudste zuster en de man/ridder die het jongste zusje het hof maakte. Helaas voor hen zingt de viool tijdens de bruiloft het verhaal van de moord, met voorspelbare gevolgen.
There were two sisters of county Clair
Oh, the wind and rain
One was dark and the other was fair
Oh, the dreadful wind and rain
And they both had a love of the miller’s son
Oh, the wind and rain
But he was fond of the fairer one
Oh, the dreadful wind and rain
So she pushed her into the river to drown
Oh, the wind and rain
And watched her as she floated down
Oh, the dreadful wind and rain
And she floated till she came to the millers pond
Oh, the wind and the rain
Dead on the water like a golden swan
Oh, the dreadful wind and rain
As she came to rest on the riverside
Oh, the wind and the rain
And her bones were washed by the rolling tide
Oh, the dreadful wind and rain
And along the road came a fiddler fair
Oh, the wind and rain
And found her bones just a lying there, cried
Oh, the dreadful wind and rain
So he made a fiddle peg of her long finger bone
Oh, the wind and the rain
He a made a fiddle peg of her long finger bone, crying
Oh, the dreadful wind and rain
And he strung his fiddle bow with her long yeller hair
Oh, the wind and the rain
He strung his fiddle bow with her long yeller hair, cried
Oh, the dreadful wind and rain
And he made a fiddle fiddle of her breast bone
Oh, the wind and rain
He made a fiddle fiddle of her breast bone, cried
Oh, the dreadful wind and rain
But the only tune that the fiddle could play was
Oh, the wind and rain
The only tune that the fiddle would play was
Oh, the dreadful wind and rain
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Hall, S. C. (Samuel Carter), 1800-1889 – https://www.flickr.com/photos/internetarchivebookimages/14596261429/Source book page: https://archive.org/stream/gri_33125012902363/gri_33125012902363#page/n408/mode/1up, No restrictions, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=42685933