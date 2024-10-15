Folkklassieker du jour: Oh The Wind And Rain

Een van de oudste en populairste folksongs. Enkele van de oudste versies zijn geschreven in een Schots dialect, wat doet vermoeden dat de song afkomstig is uit Schotland. Oh The Wind And Rain is ook heel populair in Amerikaanse bluegrasskringen, vooral dankzij Jerry Garcia & Dave Grisham.

De tekst heeft – zoals alle folksongs – in de loop van de tijd nogal wat wijzigingen ondergaan. Het volledige verhaal tref je in moderne versies maar zelden aan. Vermoedelijk ging het ongeveer als volgt: een jonge man (in de oudste versies een ridder) komt de dochters van een oude man het hof maken. De man valt op de jongste dochter, een keuze waar de oudste dochter niet mee kan leven. Ze gaat met haar zusje wandelen en verdrinkt haar in een rivier.

Het lichaam spoelt aan in de vijver van een molenaar, die haar verlovingsring steelt en het lichaam terugduwt in de rivier (oude folksongs zijn – net als oude sprookjes – niet kinderachtig). Een zwervende minstreel vindt het lichaam en maakt er een viool van. Nogal morbide, maar zoals gezegd: destijds was men niet zo kinderachtig. In de oudste versies bespeelt de minstreel de viool tijdens de bruiloft van de oudste zuster en de man/ridder die het jongste zusje het hof maakte. Helaas voor hen zingt de viool tijdens de bruiloft het verhaal van de moord, met voorspelbare gevolgen.

There were two sisters of county Clair

Oh, the wind and rain

One was dark and the other was fair

Oh, the dreadful wind and rain

And they both had a love of the miller’s son

Oh, the wind and rain

But he was fond of the fairer one

Oh, the dreadful wind and rain

So she pushed her into the river to drown

Oh, the wind and rain

And watched her as she floated down

Oh, the dreadful wind and rain

And she floated till she came to the millers pond

Oh, the wind and the rain

Dead on the water like a golden swan

Oh, the dreadful wind and rain

As she came to rest on the riverside

Oh, the wind and the rain

And her bones were washed by the rolling tide

Oh, the dreadful wind and rain

And along the road came a fiddler fair

Oh, the wind and rain

And found her bones just a lying there, cried

Oh, the dreadful wind and rain

So he made a fiddle peg of her long finger bone

Oh, the wind and the rain

He a made a fiddle peg of her long finger bone, crying

Oh, the dreadful wind and rain

And he strung his fiddle bow with her long yeller hair

Oh, the wind and the rain

He strung his fiddle bow with her long yeller hair, cried

Oh, the dreadful wind and rain

And he made a fiddle fiddle of her breast bone

Oh, the wind and rain

He made a fiddle fiddle of her breast bone, cried

Oh, the dreadful wind and rain

But the only tune that the fiddle could play was

Oh, the wind and rain

The only tune that the fiddle would play was

Oh, the dreadful wind and rain

