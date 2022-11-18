Folkklassieker du jour: Kathleen

Een van de vele depressieve songs uit het repertoire van Townes van Zandt. Kathleen is afkomstig van Our Mother The Mountain, Townes’ beste studioalbum. Een deel van Van Zandt’s studiowerk wordt vergald door violen en een foute productie, maar hier werken de strijkers wonderwel.

It’s plain to see, the sun won’t shine today

But I ain’t in the mood for sunshine anyway

Maybe I’ll go insane

I got to stop the pain

Or maybe I’ll go down to see Kathleen.

A swallow comes and tells me of her dreams

She says she’d like to know just what they mean

And I feel like I could die

As I watch her flying by

Ride the north wind down to see Kathleen.

The stars hang high above, the oceans roar

The moon is come to lead me to her door

There’s crystal across the sand

And the waves, they take my hand.

And soon I’m gonna see my sweet Kathleen.

Soon I’m gonna see my sweet Kathleen.