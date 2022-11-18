Folkklassieker du jour: Kathleen

Een van de vele depressieve songs uit het repertoire van Townes van Zandt. Kathleen is afkomstig van Our Mother The Mountain, Townes’ beste studioalbum. Een deel van Van Zandt’s studiowerk wordt vergald door violen en een foute productie, maar hier werken de strijkers wonderwel.
It’s plain to see, the sun won’t shine today
But I ain’t in the mood for sunshine anyway
Maybe I’ll go insane
I got to stop the pain
Or maybe I’ll go down to see Kathleen.
A swallow comes and tells me of her dreams
She says she’d like to know just what they mean
And I feel like I could die
As I watch her flying by
Ride the north wind down to see Kathleen.
The stars hang high above, the oceans roar
The moon is come to lead me to her door
There’s crystal across the sand
And the waves, they take my hand.
And soon I’m gonna see my sweet Kathleen.
Soon I’m gonna see my sweet Kathleen.