Folkklassieker du jour: John Ball

John Ball, geschreven door Sydey Carter, gezongen, gespeeld en opgenomen door Peter Storm in zijn egelhol.

Het lied gaat over de Engelse Boerenopstand in 1381 en haar aanvoerder John Ball. Van hem is de uitspraak: “When Adam delved an Eve span, Who was then the gentleman?” Oftewel: in den beginne waren er geen heren. Waarom nu dan wel?

Ik heb de tekst van het lied een klein beetje aangepast, ik geef de voorkeur aan “geen” heersers, zelfs boven de eenvoudige Eva en Adam.

Ik kwam het liedje tegen in een prachtige a capella uitvoering door The Youn’Uns, en ik was er meteen verliefd op. Ik heb een eenvoudige gitaarpartij onder de stem gelegd.

John Ball

Who will be the lady,

Who will be the lord,

When we are ruled

By the love of another?

Who will be the lord,

In the light that is coming

In the morning.

CHORUS

Sing, John Ball

And tell it to them all –

Long live the day that is dawning!

And I’ll crow like a cock,

I’ll carol like a lark,

For the light that is coming

In the morning.

None will be the lady

None will be the lord

When we are ruled

By the love of another,

None will be the lady

None will be the lord

In the light that is coming

In the morning.

Sing John Ball…

All shall be ruled

By fellowship I say,

All shall be ruled

By the love of one another,

All shall be ruled

By fellowship I say,

In the light that is coming

In the morning.

Sing John Ball…

Labour and spin

For fellowship I say,

Labour and spin

For the love of one another.

Labour and spin

For fellowship I say,

And the light that is coming

Sing John Ball…

Sing John Ball…

/ Uitgeliche afbeelding: By Edward Burne-Jones – https://archive.org/details/dreamofjohnballa00morruoft, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2881072