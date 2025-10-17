Folkklassieker du jour: Dublin Blues

I wish I was in AustinIn the Chili Parlor barDrinkin’ Mad Dog MargaritasAnd not carin’ where you areBut here I sit in DublinJust rollin’ cigarettesHoldin’ back and chokin’ backThe shakes with every breath

Forgive me all my anger

Forgive me all my faults

There’s no need to forgive me

For thinkin’ what I thought

I loved you from the git go

I’ll love you till I die

I loved you on the Spanish steps

The day you said goodbye

I am just a poor boy

Work’s my middle name

If money was a reason

I would not be the same

I’ll stand up and be counted

I’ll face up to the truth

I’ll walk away from trouble

But I can’t walk away from you

Forgive me all my anger

Forgive me all my faults

There’s no need to forgive me

For thinkin’ what I thought

I loved you from the git go

I’ll love you till I die

I loved you on the Spanish steps

The day you said goodbye

I have been to Fort Worth

I have been to Spain

I have been to proud

To come in out of the rain

I have seen the David

I’ve seen the Mona Lisa too

I have heard Doc Watson

Play Columbus Stockade Blues

Forgive me all my anger

Forgive me all my faults

There’s no need to forgive me

For thinkin’ what I thought

I loved you from the git go

I’ll love you till I die

I loved you on the Spanish steps

The day you said goodbye

I wish I was in Austin

In the Chili Parlor bar

Drinkin’ Mad Dog Margaritas

And not carin’ where you are