Folkklassieker du jour: Dublin Blues

Heimwee naar je geboortegrond en schuldgevoel zijn onderwerp van talloze countrysongs, maar het is zelden zo mooi verwoord als hier door Guy Clark. Zonder een spoor van sentimentaliteit verkent Dublin Blues schuldgevoel, spijt en – bovenal – de blijvende kracht van liefde: Forgive me all my anger/Forgive me all my faults/There’s no need to forgive me/For thinkin’ what I thought.
In the Chili Parlor bar
Drinkin’ Mad Dog Margaritas
And not carin’ where you are
But here I sit in Dublin
Just rollin’ cigarettes
Holdin’ back and chokin’ back
The shakes with every breath
Forgive me all my anger
Forgive me all my faults
There’s no need to forgive me
For thinkin’ what I thought
I loved you from the git go
I’ll love you till I die
I loved you on the Spanish steps
The day you said goodbye
I am just a poor boy
Work’s my middle name
If money was a reason
I would not be the same
I’ll stand up and be counted
I’ll face up to the truth
I’ll walk away from trouble
But I can’t walk away from you
Forgive me all my anger
Forgive me all my faults
There’s no need to forgive me
For thinkin’ what I thought
I loved you from the git go
I’ll love you till I die
I loved you on the Spanish steps
The day you said goodbye
I have been to Fort Worth
I have been to Spain
I have been to proud
To come in out of the rain
I have seen the David
I’ve seen the Mona Lisa too
I have heard Doc Watson
Play Columbus Stockade Blues
Forgive me all my anger
Forgive me all my faults
There’s no need to forgive me
For thinkin’ what I thought
I loved you from the git go
I’ll love you till I die
I loved you on the Spanish steps
The day you said goodbye
I wish I was in Austin
In the Chili Parlor bar
Drinkin’ Mad Dog Margaritas
And not carin’ where you are
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Kevin Payravi – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=73287041