Folkklassieker du jour: Crazy Man Michael

Op 12 mei 1969 vloog het tourbusje van Fairport Convention op de terugweg van een optreden uit de bocht. De crash kostte het leven aan Martin Lamble, de 19-jarige drummer van de band, en aan Jeannie Franklyn, de vriendin van gitarist Richard Thompson.
Thompson heeft vaak opgemerkt dat de tragedie hem dwong om in één klap volwassen te worden. Het deed hem beseffen dat “de tijd opraakt” (time runs out) en dat het leven kwetsbaar is. Hij werd zich acuut bewust van zijn eigen sterfelijkheid, iets wat zijn teksten blijvend zou beïnvloeden en (mede) aanleiding was voor zijn bekering tot het soefisme, een paar jaar later.
Thompson heeft in zijn teksten bij mijn weten nooit rechtstreeks gerefereerd aan de crash, maar al op Liege And Lief, dat kort na het ongeluk werd opgenomen, is de duisternis waar te nemen. De ballade Crazy Man Michael vertelt het verhaal van een man die per ongeluk zijn eigen grote liefde doodt en gedoemd is om in waanzin rond te dwalen. Thompson zou later zeggen dat de song zijn manier was om zijn schuldgevoel te verwerken: “Crazy Man Michael is kind of guilt, because in some way I feel responsible for her dying. There wasn’t any way I was, but I just felt that at the time.”
Within the fire and out upon the sea
Crazy man Michael was walking
He met with a raven with eyes black as coal
And shortly they fell to talking
Your future, your future I will tell to you
Your future you often have asked me
Your true love will die by your own right hand
Then crazy man Michael will cursed be
Michael he ranted and Michael he raved
And he beat at the four winds with his fists-o
He laughed and he cried, he shouted and he swore
For his mad mind had trapped him with a kiss-o
You speak with an evil, you speak with a hate
You speak for the devil that haunts me
For is she not the fairest in all this foul land?
Your sorcerer’s words are to taunt me
He took out his dagger of fireless steel
And he struck down the raven through the heart-o
The bird fluttered long and the sky it did spin
And the cold earth did wonder and startle
Oh, where is the raven that I cut down dead?
That here did lie on the ground-o
I see but my true love with a wound so red
Where her lover’s heart it did pound
Crazy man Michael he wanders and walks
And he talks to the night and the day-o
But his eyes they are sane and his speech it is plain
How he longs to be far, far away-o
Michael he whistles the simplest of tunes
And asks of the four winds their pardon
For his true love is flown into every flower grown
And he must be keeper of that garden
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Richard Thompson in 1970 in Kralingen – Door Fotoburo De Boer – Noord-Hollands Archief, NL-HlmNHA_1478_08399K04_15, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=123385460