Folkklassieker du jour: Crazy Man Michael

Pyt van der Galiën

Op 12 mei 1969 vloog het tourbusje van Fairport Convention op de terugweg van een optreden uit de bocht. De crash kostte het leven aan Martin Lamble, de 19-jarige drummer van de band,  en aan Jeannie Franklyn, de vriendin van gitarist Richard Thompson. 

Thompson heeft vaak opgemerkt dat de tragedie hem dwong om in één klap volwassen te worden. Het deed hem beseffen dat “de tijd opraakt” (time runs out) en dat het leven kwetsbaar is. Hij werd zich acuut bewust van zijn eigen sterfelijkheid, iets wat zijn teksten blijvend zou beïnvloeden en (mede) aanleiding was voor zijn bekering tot het soefisme, een paar jaar later. 

Thompson heeft in zijn teksten bij mijn weten nooit rechtstreeks gerefereerd aan de crash, maar al op Liege And Lief, dat kort na het ongeluk werd opgenomen, is de duisternis waar te nemen. De ballade Crazy Man Michael vertelt het verhaal van een man die per ongeluk zijn eigen grote liefde doodt en gedoemd is om in waanzin rond te dwalen. Thompson zou later zeggen dat de song zijn manier was om zijn schuldgevoel te verwerken: “Crazy Man Michael is kind of guilt, because in some way I feel responsible for her dying. There wasn’t any way I was, but I just felt that at the time.”

Within the fire and out upon the seaCrazy man Michael was walkingHe met with a raven with eyes black as coalAnd shortly they fell to talking
Your future, your future I will tell to youYour future you often have asked meYour true love will die by your own right handThen crazy man Michael will cursed be
Michael he ranted and Michael he ravedAnd he beat at the four winds with his fists-oHe laughed and he cried, he shouted and he sworeFor his mad mind had trapped him with a kiss-o
You speak with an evil, you speak with a hateYou speak for the devil that haunts meFor is she not the fairest in all this foul land?Your sorcerer’s words are to taunt me
He took out his dagger of fireless steelAnd he struck down the raven through the heart-oThe bird fluttered long and the sky it did spinAnd the cold earth did wonder and startle
Oh, where is the raven that I cut down dead?That here did lie on the ground-oI see but my true love with a wound so redWhere her lover’s heart it did pound
Crazy man Michael he wanders and walksAnd he talks to the night and the day-oBut his eyes they are sane and his speech it is plainHow he longs to be far, far away-o
Michael he whistles the simplest of tunesAnd asks of the four winds their pardonFor his true love is flown into every flower grownAnd he must be keeper of that garden
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Richard Thompson in 1970 in Kralingen – Door Fotoburo De Boer – Noord-Hollands Archief, NL-HlmNHA_1478_08399K04_15, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=123385460
Pyt van der Galiën