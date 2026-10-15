Folkklassieker du jour: Crazy Man Michael

Op 12 mei 1969 vloog het tourbusje van Fairport Convention op de terugweg van een optreden uit de bocht. De crash kostte het leven aan Martin Lamble, de 19-jarige drummer van de band, en aan Jeannie Franklyn, de vriendin van gitarist Richard Thompson.

Thompson heeft vaak opgemerkt dat de tragedie hem dwong om in één klap volwassen te worden. Het deed hem beseffen dat “de tijd opraakt” (time runs out) en dat het leven kwetsbaar is. Hij werd zich acuut bewust van zijn eigen sterfelijkheid, iets wat zijn teksten blijvend zou beïnvloeden en (mede) aanleiding was voor zijn bekering tot het soefisme, een paar jaar later.

Thompson heeft in zijn teksten bij mijn weten nooit rechtstreeks gerefereerd aan de crash, maar al op Liege And Lief, dat kort na het ongeluk werd opgenomen, is de duisternis waar te nemen. De ballade Crazy Man Michael vertelt het verhaal van een man die per ongeluk zijn eigen grote liefde doodt en gedoemd is om in waanzin rond te dwalen. Thompson zou later zeggen dat de song zijn manier was om zijn schuldgevoel te verwerken: “Crazy Man Michael is kind of guilt, because in some way I feel responsible for her dying. There wasn’t any way I was, but I just felt that at the time.”

Within the fire and out upon the sea

Crazy man Michael was walking

He met with a raven with eyes black as coal

And shortly they fell to talking



Your future, your future I will tell to you

Your future you often have asked me

Your true love will die by your own right hand

Then crazy man Michael will cursed be

Michael he ranted and Michael he raved

And he beat at the four winds with his fists-o

He laughed and he cried, he shouted and he swore

For his mad mind had trapped him with a kiss-o



You speak with an evil, you speak with a hate

You speak for the devil that haunts me

For is she not the fairest in all this foul land?

Your sorcerer’s words are to taunt me

He took out his dagger of fireless steel

And he struck down the raven through the heart-o

The bird fluttered long and the sky it did spin

And the cold earth did wonder and startle



Oh, where is the raven that I cut down dead?

That here did lie on the ground-o

I see but my true love with a wound so red

Where her lover’s heart it did pound

Crazy man Michael he wanders and walks

And he talks to the night and the day-o

But his eyes they are sane and his speech it is plain

How he longs to be far, far away-o

Michael he whistles the simplest of tunes

And asks of the four winds their pardon

For his true love is flown into every flower grown

And he must be keeper of that garden

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Richard Thompson in 1970 in Kralingen – Door Fotoburo De Boer – Noord-Hollands Archief, NL-HlmNHA_1478_08399K04_15, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=123385460