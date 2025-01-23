Folkklassieker du jour: Clay Pigeons

Michael David Fuller (Malvern, Arkansas 18 december 1949 – Austin, Texas 1 februari 1989), beter bekend onder zijn artiestennaam Blaze Foley, was één van de merkwaardigste en ook meest ongelukkige figuren uit de Amerikaanse folkscene. Tijdens zijn leven was hij zo goed als onbekend, maar na zijn dood verwierf hij zich alsnog een cult status.

Foley woonde een tijdje in een boomhut, samen met zijn toenmalige vriendin Sybil Rosen. Aan die relatie kwam een einde omdat Foley nogal wat moeite had de fles te laten staan. Na wat omzwervingen belandde Foley in Texas waar hij bevriend raakte met Townes van Zandt.

Foley leefde regelmatig op straat en scharrelde een mager kostje bijeen met optredens in kroegen en wat losse klusjes her en der.

Foley kreeg uiteindelijk een platencontract aangeboden, maar daarna ging zo’n beetje alles mis wat maar mis kon gaan. De mastertapes van Foley’s eerste studioalbum werden in beslag genomen door de Drugs Enforcement Agency (DEA) nadat de producer opgepakt was wegens het bezit van harddrugs en de mastertapes van zijn tweede album werden gejat uit de treinwagon waarin Foley sliep. Er werd lang gedacht dat ook de mastertapes van het derde album verloren waren gegaan, maar die werden jaren na Foley’s dood teruggevonden tussen zijn bezittingen.

Foley werd op 1 februari 1989 doodgeschoten door Carey January, de zoon van zijn vriend Concho January. Foley beschuldigde Carey ervan zijn vader’s veteranenpensioen te stelen, een geschil dat door Carey op typisch Texaanse wijze werd beslecht.

De ingekorte live versie:

John Prine:

I’m going down to the greyhound station

Gonna get a ticket to ride

Find that big fat lady with 2 or 3 kids

And sit down by her side

And ride until the sun comes up and down around me about 2 or 3 times

Smoking cigarettes in the last seat

Trying to hide my sorrow from the people I meet

And get along with it all

Go down where people say y’all

Sing a song with a friend

Change the shape that I’m in

And get back in the game

And start playing again

I’d like to stay but I might have to go to start over again

I might go back down to Texas

I might go somewhere that I never been

And get up in the morning and go out at night

And I won’t have to go home

Get used to being alone

Change the words to this song

And start singing again

I’m tired of running round

Looking for answers to questions that I already know

I could build me a castle of memories

Just to have somewhere to go

Count the days and the nights that it takes

To get back in the saddle again

Feed the pigeons some clay

Turn the night into day

Start talking again when I know what to say

I’m going down to the greyhound station

Gonna get a ticket to ride

Find the big fat lady with 2 or 3 kids

And sit down by her side

And ride until the sun comes up and down around me about 2 or 3 times

Smoking cigarettes in the last seat

Trying to hide my sorrow from the people I meet

And get along with it all

Go down where people say y’all

Feed the pigeons some clay

Turn the night into day

Start talking again when I know what to say

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By C.P. Vaughan – Original publication: The Austin ChronicleImmediate source: https://www.austinchronicle.com/features/2018-08-17/the-ballad-of-townes-and-blaze/, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=58350624