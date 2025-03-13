En ze lijken allemaal op elkaar

Misschien valt het u ook op, al die witte mannenkoppen bij de Riepobblikuns – ik houd ze niet uit elkaar. En allemaal een grote bek tegen vrouwen, transen (ik maak het onderscheid even ter verduidelijking) en iedereen die onder Diversity, Equality en Inclusion zou kunnen vallen. Fabriekswerk.



Little boxes, Malvina Reynolds, 1962

Little boxes on the hillside

Little boxes made of ticky-tacky

Little boxes on the hillside

Little boxes all the same

There’s a green one and a pink one

And a blue one and a yellow one

And they’re all made out of ticky-tacky

And they all look just the same

And the people in the houses

All went to the university

Where they were put in boxes

And they came out all the same

And there’s doctors and lawyers

And business executives

And they’re all made out of ticky-tacky

And they all look just the same

And they all play on the golf course

And drink their martinis dry

And they all have pretty children

And the children go to school

And the children go to summer camp

And then to the university

Where they are put in boxes

And they come out all the same

And the boys go into business

And marry and raise a family

In boxes made of ticky-tacky

And they all look just the same

There’s a pink one and a green one

And a blue one and a yellow one

And they’re all made out of ticky-tacky

And they all look just the same



Pete Seeger, hij kan wel beter zingen, maar Malvina is des te charmanter. 1963

En dan heeft u nog een versie van Home of the brave tegoed, door Peanut, beter bekend als Katie Kissoon wier foto hier ook is inbegrepen. (Door Adrian Buss – Cropped from en:Image:Katie_Kissoon.jpg, CC BY-SA 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2919900)



1965

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By http://crescerians.blogspot.com/2011/05/malvina-reynolds-connie-converse.html, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=34233028