En ze lijken allemaal op elkaar

Misschien valt het u ook op, al die witte mannenkoppen bij de Riepobblikuns – ik houd ze niet uit elkaar. En allemaal een grote bek tegen vrouwen, transen (ik maak het onderscheid even ter verduidelijking) en iedereen die onder Diversity, Equality en Inclusion zou kunnen vallen. Fabriekswerk.
Little boxes, Malvina Reynolds, 1962
Little boxes on the hillside
Little boxes made of ticky-tacky
Little boxes on the hillside
Little boxes all the same
There’s a green one and a pink one
And a blue one and a yellow one
And they’re all made out of ticky-tacky
And they all look just the same
And the people in the houses
All went to the university
Where they were put in boxes
And they came out all the same
And there’s doctors and lawyers
And business executives
And they’re all made out of ticky-tacky
And they all look just the same
And they all play on the golf course
And drink their martinis dry
And they all have pretty children
And the children go to school
And the children go to summer camp
And then to the university
Where they are put in boxes
And they come out all the same
And the boys go into business
And marry and raise a family
In boxes made of ticky-tacky
And they all look just the same
There’s a pink one and a green one
And a blue one and a yellow one
And they’re all made out of ticky-tacky
And they all look just the same
Pete Seeger, hij kan wel beter zingen, maar Malvina is des te charmanter. 1963
En dan heeft u nog een versie van Home of the brave tegoed, door Peanut, beter bekend als Katie Kissoon wier foto hier ook is inbegrepen. (Door Adrian Buss – Cropped from en:Image:Katie_Kissoon.jpg, CC BY-SA 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2919900)
1965
