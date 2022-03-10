En het vuur brandt voort. Alternatieve 1501-1520

1501. Chuck Jackson – I keep forgettin’
1502. Marty Robbins – El Paso
1503. Astral Projection – Free Tibet
1504. Judas Priest – Breaking the law
1505. Dio – We rock
1506. Anthrax – Indians
1507. Fishbone – Pouring rain
1508. Bonnie Raitt – Love me like a man (Live)
1509. Turtles – Happy together
1510. Leo Cuypers – Happy days
1511. David Bowie – Absolute beginners (Live)
1512. Lou Reed – Strawman
1513. JJ Cale – Magnolia
1514. Teddybears – To know him is to love him
1515. Frank Zappa – Andy
1516. Frank Zappa – Ring of fire
1517. Frank Zappa – Stairway to heaven
Jawel, het nummer van Led Zeppelin!
1518. Paul Robeson – Ol’ man River
1519. John Williams – Recuerdos de la Alhambra (Tarrega)
1520. Ben Webster – Stardust
