En het vuur brandt voort. Alternatieve 1501-1520



1501. Chuck Jackson – I keep forgettin’

1502. Marty Robbins – El Paso



1503. Astral Projection – Free Tibet

1504. Judas Priest – Breaking the law



1505. Dio – We rock

1506. Anthrax – Indians



1507. Fishbone – Pouring rain

1508. Bonnie Raitt – Love me like a man (Live)



1509. Turtles – Happy together

1510. Leo Cuypers – Happy days



1511. David Bowie – Absolute beginners (Live)

1512. Lou Reed – Strawman



1513. JJ Cale – Magnolia

1514. Teddybears – To know him is to love him



1515. Frank Zappa – Andy

1516. Frank Zappa – Ring of fire



1517. Frank Zappa – Stairway to heaven

Jawel, het nummer van Led Zeppelin!

1518. Paul Robeson – Ol’ man River



1519. John Williams – Recuerdos de la Alhambra (Tarrega)

1520. Ben Webster – Stardust

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Gordon Parks, Office of War Information; cropped by Beyond My Ken (talk) 07:13, 3 February 2011 (UTC) – Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division, Farm Security Administration – Office of War Information Photograph Collection. http://hdl.loc.gov/loc.pnp/fsa.8b14812, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12890227