En het vuur brandt voort. Alternatieve 1501-1520

Arnold J. van der Kluft


1501. Chuck Jackson – I keep forgettin’
1502. Marty Robbins – El Paso


1503. Astral Projection – Free Tibet
1504. Judas Priest – Breaking the law


1505. Dio – We rock
1506. Anthrax – Indians


1507. Fishbone – Pouring rain
1508. Bonnie Raitt – Love me like a man (Live)


1509. Turtles – Happy together
1510. Leo Cuypers – Happy days


1511. David Bowie – Absolute beginners (Live)
1512. Lou Reed – Strawman


1513. JJ Cale – Magnolia
1514. Teddybears – To know him is to love him


1515. Frank Zappa – Andy
1516. Frank Zappa – Ring of fire


1517. Frank Zappa – Stairway to heaven
Jawel, het nummer van Led Zeppelin!
1518. Paul Robeson – Ol’ man River


1519. John Williams – Recuerdos de la Alhambra (Tarrega)
1520. Ben Webster – Stardust

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Gordon Parks, Office of War Information; cropped by Beyond My Ken (talk) 07:13, 3 February 2011 (UTC) – Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division, Farm Security Administration – Office of War Information Photograph Collection. http://hdl.loc.gov/loc.pnp/fsa.8b14812, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12890227

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.